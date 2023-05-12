The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Telcos plan to disconnect banks' USSD codes over ₦120 billion debt

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) plan to disconnect banks if they fail to pay the debt.

Millions of Nigerians use the USSD channel to execute financial transactions [Pulse]
Millions of Nigerians use the USSD channel to execute financial transactions [Pulse]

Recommended articles

This was made known in a statement signed by Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), on Friday in Lagos.

He said that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) would disconnect banks if they failed to pay the debt owed.

Adebayo said that the approval was granted because, in spite of the multi-party stakeholder efforts to resolve the situation and prevent any impact on services, banks continued to incur greater debt, without making commensurate payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said members of the public would recall that MNOs and banks had protracted disagreements concerning the appropriate USSD pricing model for financial transactions, transparency of charges, mode of collection and liability for payment of the outstanding and continuous service fees due to the MNOs.

"Due to the inability of MNOs and banks to reach an agreement on the issues, MNOs in 2021 sought to disconnect banks due to the unpaid debts which stood at ₦42 billion as at that time.

"However, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, intervened and asked the MNOs not to disconnect banks as the action will negatively impact the Federal Government's digital and financial inclusion policy.

"Unfortunately, the patriotic intervention of the minister and the NCC have been taken for granted by the banks, as two years after, the banks have failed to sign a final agreement," he said.

Adebayo noted that It was pertinent to note that the contract between MNOs and banks on using USSDs for banking transactions was strictly commercial and that MNOs were at liberty to withdraw the services if the transaction was unprofitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that MNOs have invested billions of naira in expanding their systems to accommodate the USSD needs of banks over the years.

Adebayo said this had resulted in more Nigerians having access to banking services and enabled banks to trim down costs by requiring fewer branches to service their growing customers.

He said that unfortunately, MNOs were not getting paid for their services and the debt that stood at ₦42 billion in 2021 had now risen to over ₦120 billion.

"It is obvious that the level of debt is unsustainable given the time or value of the huge cost of the continuous upgrade, operation of the systems and infrastructure dedicated to supporting USSD transactions of banks.

"In view of the foregoing, unless banks meet their debt obligations, MNOs will disconnect all banks indebted to them for USSD services rendered," Adebayo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Telcos plan to disconnect banks' USSD codes over ₦120 billion debt

Telcos plan to disconnect banks' USSD codes over ₦120 billion debt

Uganda may be on track to fully embracing digital transactions

Uganda may be on track to fully embracing digital transactions

Angola emerges top crude oil producer in Africa, overtakes Nigeria

Angola emerges top crude oil producer in Africa, overtakes Nigeria

Angola edges out Nigeria to become Africa’s top oil producer

Angola edges out Nigeria to become Africa’s top oil producer

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Rwanda continues to subvert the IMF's expectations

Rwanda continues to subvert the IMF's expectations

Oil and gas workers express concerns over Nigeria’s ₦77trn debt

Oil and gas workers express concerns over Nigeria’s ₦77trn debt

FGN Securities most rewarding Naira denominated investment – DMO

FGN Securities most rewarding Naira denominated investment – DMO

Business between Kenya and Uganda has been made smoother with new trade regulation

Business between Kenya and Uganda has been made smoother with new trade regulation

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Otedola (left) and Tony Elumelu (right) [Daily Post]

Otedola says Elumelu's Transcorp rejected his ₦250 billion takeover bid

Shell building

Shell escapes $5 billion Bonga oil spill fine as UK court rules against Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day's trading [CFR]

Naira appreciates slightly against dollar

Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu (left), and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (right) [Presidency]

Elumelu's Transcorp first genco to get FG's certificate of discharge