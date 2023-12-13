UnitedMasters Launch In Nigeria: Here are 5 facts you need to know!

Led by CEO Steve Stoute, the platform's entry into Nigeria is expected to empower independent music artists, open up unprecedented distribution opportunities, and foster strategic collaborations.

As we gear up for the introduction of UnitedMasters and its potential impact in the Nigerian music industry, here are five key things we've identified that everyone needs to know about UnitedMasters.

Historic Launch and Celebratory Events:

ADVERTISEMENT

The official entry of UnitedMasters into Nigeria is a significant milestone for the music industry. To commemorate this occasion, the global distribution powerhouse will host a Press Conference on December 13th 2023. Following this, an exclusive launch party “Live from Lagos” concert on December 14th, supported by Diageo and Coca-Cola, will feature live performances by renowned artists including Tobe Nwigwe and Sarz.

Empowering Nigerian Artists

At the core of UnitedMasters' mission is the empowerment of independent African music artists and the platform under the leadership of CEO Steve Stoute, seeks to connect independent African music artists with the global stage, emphasizing artist ownership and autonomy. The platform will offer premium music distribution services, innovative technology, and artist marketing solutions to empower Nigerian artists.

Extensive Distribution Network

Through UnitedMasters, Nigerian artists will gain access to an extensive international media partner network, including Spotify, Facebook, Instagram, Apple Music, YouTube, Snap, TikTok, and critical African services such as Boomplay, Audiomack, Muska, Music in Ayoba, Anghami, Joox, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tailored Music Distribution Plans

UnitedMasters is redefining music distribution by offering tailored plans for artists, ranging from the foundational "Debut" with 90% royalty retention to the groundbreaking "Select" tier. To mark the Nigerian launch, UnitedMasters has introduced reduced pricing, including the "Select" tier at NGN 20,000/year, demonstrating a commitment to accessible, high-quality music distribution for independent artists in Nigeria.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

Expanding its partnership with the NBA to cover NBA Africa, UnitedMasters is creating new avenues for artists to grow their fan bases. The platform is also forming meaningful brand partnerships in Nigeria, collaborating with global brands like Coca-Cola to contribute to the prosperity of the Nigerian music industry and economy.

The company's collaboration with Coca-Cola includes onsite support at the launch event, providing products and enhancing the night's activations. UnitedMasters will also host a "Live from Lagos" concert in collaboration with Tequila Don Julio, featuring Don Julio 1942 for VIPs, and unveil future programs to spotlight independent Nigerian artists and make strategic investments in the future of Nigerian music.

ADVERTISEMENT

As UnitedMasters makes its official debut in Nigeria, the music industry is on the verge of remarkable change. Through its commitment to empowering artists, extensive distribution network, tailored plans, and strategic collaborations, UnitedMasters is set to redefine the landscape and contribute significantly to the growth and prosperity of the Nigerian music scene.

For more information and inquiries, visit; https://unitedmasters.com/ng/

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is the leading software and services platform for independent artists. Through our unique mix of premium music distribution services, innovative technology, and first-of-its-kind artist marketing solutions, UnitedMasters acts as the operating system that enables artists to own their futures.

We fuel the careers of artists like Tobe Nwigwe, Brent Faiyaz and Liana Banks—and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. We connect the 1.9M+ independent artists on our platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo and Pepsi. These connections are powered by our world-class creative talent to propel the commercial success of artists and brands in today's world.

ADVERTISEMENT

---