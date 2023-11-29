ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Union Bank rewards 1st set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByUnionBank

Union Bank rewards 1st set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off
Union Bank rewards 1st set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off

Recommended articles

50 lucky customers each went home with a whopping ₦100,000.00 in the inaugural live draw conducted transparently and digitally under the supervision of relevant regulatory bodies.

Congratulations to all our winners!

Save & Win Palli Promo 3 is a nationwide campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts worth over ₦89,000,000 as they aim to achieve their savings goals.

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Bank rewards first set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off
Union Bank rewards first set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off Pulse Nigeria

To stand a chance to win, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of ₦10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.

Union Bank rewards first set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off
Union Bank rewards first set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off Pulse Nigeria
Union Bank rewards first set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off
Union Bank rewards first set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off Pulse Nigeria

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch.

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Bank rewards first set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off
Union Bank rewards first set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off Pulse Nigeria

To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any Union Bank branch nationwide.

---

#FeatureByUnionBank

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Union Bank rewards 1st set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off

Union Bank rewards 1st set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off

$43.7bn trade, investment deals sealed at IATF2023 - Afreximbank

$43.7bn trade, investment deals sealed at IATF2023 - Afreximbank

For Glo, a new focus to power ambitions

For Glo, a new focus to power ambitions

Nigeria records $100.06m daily forex turnover at official market

Nigeria records $100.06m daily forex turnover at official market

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

South African Casino player celebrates striking wins on various slot games

South African Casino player celebrates striking wins on various slot games

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

CBN plans new round of recapitalisation for banks - Cardoso

CBN plans new round of recapitalisation for banks - Cardoso

Food prices rose in October – NBS

Food prices rose in October – NBS

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Managing Director/CEO , United Bank for Africa(UBA) Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta; winner, 2023 UBA National Essay Competition and Student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Adaeze Onaro and Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, triumphs as winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

Dolapo Ogunbambo, COO, of Insight Publicis; Oluwaseyi Layade, COO, of Leo Burnett; and Dr Tayo Oyedeji, Group CEO, of Insight Redefini Group, after the group received the highest number of awards, at the LAIF Awards ceremony on Saturday

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards

Sachet alcohol [Something Bookish]

Proposed sachet drinks ban may cost Nigeria over ₦500 billion - Manufacturers

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards