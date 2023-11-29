Union Bank rewards 1st set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off

50 lucky customers each went home with a whopping ₦100,000.00 in the inaugural live draw conducted transparently and digitally under the supervision of relevant regulatory bodies.

Congratulations to all our winners!

Save & Win Palli Promo 3 is a nationwide campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts worth over ₦89,000,000 as they aim to achieve their savings goals.

To stand a chance to win, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of ₦10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch.

To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any Union Bank branch nationwide.

