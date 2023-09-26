ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

UN International Day of Peace: DJ Cuppy's call to action for #GlobalGoals

Pulse Mix

#Featurebyastract

DJ Cuppy is an internationally renowned DJ, philanthropist, and education advocate, who took the stage at the United Nations International Day of Peace Youth Observance in New York.
DJ Cuppy is an internationally renowned DJ, philanthropist, and education advocate, who took the stage at the United Nations International Day of Peace Youth Observance in New York.

Recommended articles

In her inspiring speech, DJ Cuppy issued a powerful call to action, challenging youth to harness their unique gifts, contribute to global peace, and engage wholeheartedly with the Sustainable Development Goals (#GlobalGoals). One statement she made during her address resonated deeply with the audience: "The best way to make an impact, to make a difference, is to start."

DJ Cuppy's speech at the UN event was more than just words; it was a rallying cry for the youth. She reminded them that their voices and actions hold immense power and potential to effect change on a global scale. With conviction in her voice, she called upon young people to take proactive steps toward achieving peace and advancing the SDGs.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the central themes of DJ Cuppy's address was the notion that every individual possesses a unique gift or talent. She emphasized the importance of introspection and self-discovery to identify these gifts. DJ Cuppy's own journey from a young Nigerian girl with local dreams to an international DJ and philanthropist served as a testament to the transformative power of embracing one's talents.

DJ Cuppy's call to action was not just about recognizing one's gifts but also about taking the first step toward making a positive impact. She highlighted that change does not require massive resources or millions of followers; it merely demands initiative and effort. Her words echoed the belief that small actions can collectively lead to significant change.

DJ Cuppy's address was the notion that every individual possesses a unique gift or talent and emphasised on the importance of introspection and self-discovery to identify these gifts.
DJ Cuppy's address was the notion that every individual possesses a unique gift or talent and emphasised on the importance of introspection and self-discovery to identify these gifts. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout her speech, DJ Cuppy emphasized the significance of youth as changemakers. She reminded the audience that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow but also the leaders of today. Her address aligned perfectly with the event's theme, "Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals," as she urged youth to actively engage in the pursuit of these ambitious goals.

DJ Cuppy's speech concluded with a heartfelt pledge for a more peaceful and equitable world. She called upon the audience to remember that "peace begins with us." Her words were a poignant reminder that the journey toward peace and sustainable development starts within each individual and extends to communities, nations, and the entire world.

Her speech resonated deeply with the audience, igniting the flames of passion and activism within the hearts of young attendees.
Her speech resonated deeply with the audience, igniting the flames of passion and activism within the hearts of young attendees. Pulse Nigeria

DJ Cuppy's call to action at the UN event was a testament to her unwavering commitment to inspiring positive change. Her speech resonated deeply with the audience, igniting the flames of passion and activism within the hearts of young attendees. As we reflect on her words, we are reminded that the pursuit of the #GlobalGoals is not a distant dream but a collective endeavor that begins with us, the youth, taking that first step toward a brighter and more peaceful future.

In DJ Cuppy's own words, "Happy International Day of Peace to all of us, and remember, peace begins with us!" How will you answer DJ Cuppy's call to action? Share your thoughts and actions in the comments below, and let's embark on this journey together.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#Featurebyastract

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN International Day of Peace: DJ Cuppy's call to action for #GlobalGoals

UN International Day of Peace: DJ Cuppy's call to action for #GlobalGoals

Top 10 riskiest African countries to do business in 2023

Top 10 riskiest African countries to do business in 2023

Economic challenges ahead: Nigeria and South Africa told to prepare for a tough 2023

Economic challenges ahead: Nigeria and South Africa told to prepare for a tough 2023

Xiaomi vs Redmi: Unraveling the differences in smartphone brands

Xiaomi vs Redmi: Unraveling the differences in smartphone brands

5 African billionaires whose net worths have declined due to harsh economic factors

5 African billionaires whose net worths have declined due to harsh economic factors

Nigeria's agriculture impacted as fertilizer prices triple amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Nigeria's agriculture impacted as fertilizer prices triple amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Showcase Global Music Business conference unveils exciting sync, music, AI

Showcase Global Music Business conference unveils exciting sync, music, AI

Here are some key details of Ghana’s 3 days protest

Here are some key details of Ghana’s 3 days protest

Nigeria’s annual upstream CAPEX drops to $6bn - NUPRC

Nigeria’s annual upstream CAPEX drops to $6bn - NUPRC

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian cement manufacturers believe the rising price of the commodity won't come down if the government fails to address the chains of monopoly in the sector. [Reuters]

Cement price will hit ₦9k due to FG’s plan to introduce concrete roads — Manufacturers

Top 10 African nations where inflation spiked the most from January to July

Timeline of Nigeria's inflation rate by administration

Tony Elumelu and Gov. Sanwo-Olu

Elumelu applauded by distinguished leaders for youth empowerment in Africa

Canada to partner with Nigeria on gas infrastructural development - Aduda (Credit: Google)

Canada to partner with Nigeria on gas infrastructural development - Aduda