ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Uber launches emergency in-app support for drivers, riders

News Agency Of Nigeria

Uber, an e-hailing service, has addressed its drivers and riders’ insecurity concerns by introducing emergency in-app support available to them.

Uber launches emergency in-app support for drivers, riders
Uber launches emergency in-app support for drivers, riders

Recommended articles

Sood, who claimed to have been an Uber driver for more than a year at the time the incident happened, recalled that shortly after he began the ride, the passenger became abusive after he took a right turn instead of a left.

"He said he was an Uber driver as well. And he know(s) better than me. I told him, 'No need to be rude, I can turn back if you want,'" Sood explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video from Sood’s car camera then shows the passenger striking him repeatedly on the neck. "He pulled my jacket on the head, and continuously (kept) attacking on my neck," Sood said, adding that he managed to pull off his clothes on his upper body before "he (threw) me on the floor and he ran away."

Sood’s awful experience with his passenger led to calls for better protection protocol for Uber drivers and passengers.

In what appeared to be a solution to unsafe trips, Uber partnered with Sety to leverage technology to protect its users.

“Safety is at the heart of what we do at Uber and over the years. As a result, we are leveraging technology to keep our drivers and riders safe,” Tope Akinwumi, the Country Manager for Uber in Nigeria, stated while addressing journalists in Lagos.

He further disclosed that Uber would soon launch an audio recording feature in Nigeria, which would allow its users to share audio of their trip as evidence in the case of a safety incident, something that drivers had been asking for.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s crude oil production hits 1.25 million BPD as earnings rise to ₦1.68trillion

Nigeria’s crude oil production hits 1.25 million BPD as earnings rise to ₦1.68trillion

Uber launches emergency in-app support for drivers, riders

Uber launches emergency in-app support for drivers, riders

Anti-west sentiments propel energy partnership between Uganda and Iran

Anti-west sentiments propel energy partnership between Uganda and Iran

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

See the allegations that left Mozambique's ex-finance minister at the mercy of a US court

See the allegations that left Mozambique's ex-finance minister at the mercy of a US court

Despite significant economic limitations, Senegal is expected to grow economically

Despite significant economic limitations, Senegal is expected to grow economically

BVN hits 57 million as CBN threatens to shut down defaulting accounts

BVN hits 57 million as CBN threatens to shut down defaulting accounts

2 female entrepreneurs champion digitisation of female-led businesses

2 female entrepreneurs champion digitisation of female-led businesses

Egypt sells $1.9 billion worth of state assets to ease the pressure on its economy

Egypt sells $1.9 billion worth of state assets to ease the pressure on its economy

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele attracted widespread criticism during his public feud with AbokiFX over its coverage of the black market forex trade [Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde]

With Emefiele in DSS custody, AbokiFX resumes posting forex rates

Meta's Threads poses the most formidable rival to Twitter yet [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images; Chesnot/Getty Images]

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Central-Bank-of-Nigeria

FG spent $1.16 billion on Foreign Debt Service in H1, 2023

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal (TheNation)

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal