Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

UBA GMD marks first year in office, promises enhanced customers experience

News Agency Of Nigeria

UBA GMD also promised investors and customers that the best is yet to come.

Mr Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA)
Mr Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA)

Recommended articles

He also expressed optimism on greater achievements for customers and shareholders. In a statement signed by Mr Nasir Ramon, Group Head, Media and External Relations of Corporate Communications, UBA, in Lagos, Alawuba, was quoted to have said this while marking his first year anniversary in office.

He also promised investors and customers that the best is yet to come. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘UBA 4.0 Team’, led by Alawuba, took over the reins of leadership in August 2022.

According to him, the bank has since achieved record-breaking profit margins and witnessed transformative growth across the international and African markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alawuba, who expressed gratitude to his team and other internal stakeholders for the many successes achieved in the last 12 months, said that through their collective efforts, the bank had celebrated major business wins across various markets.

This, he said solidified its position as a leading financial institution in the region. He said, “I want to express my gratitude to every one of you, our dedicated and talented team leaders and members for your commitment to our customer-centric vision and the spirit of execution displayed in our successes so far.

“Through our collective efforts, we have recorded major business wins across our various markets, improved on our financial performance, enhanced customer service delivery and are on the way to achieving a more connected brand.

“These achievements have not only strengthened the bank’s standing but have also provided a solid foundation for even greater accomplishments in the future,” Alawuba said.

The chief executive officer explained that the bank would not rest on its oars in its drive to deliver on its promise of being the leading financial services provider in Africa and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue to focus on our three levers of transformation, these being People, Process and Technology,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Economic turmoil: Unveiling Africa's underperforming stock markets in 2023

Economic turmoil: Unveiling Africa's underperforming stock markets in 2023

EU says its uranium supply is unaffected by Niger’s coup, despite a 25.38% supply from Niger

EU says its uranium supply is unaffected by Niger’s coup, despite a 25.38% supply from Niger

UBA GMD marks first year in office, promises enhanced customers experience

UBA GMD marks first year in office, promises enhanced customers experience

'Africa needs railways for rapid development' - Russian railway giant

'Africa needs railways for rapid development' - Russian railway giant

Tanzania’s fuel price spikes days after Kenyans began sourcing cheaper fuel from Tanzania

Tanzania’s fuel price spikes days after Kenyans began sourcing cheaper fuel from Tanzania

FG orders Google to remove 18 illegal loan apps

FG orders Google to remove 18 illegal loan apps

Somalia's ambitious reform program gets a $75 million boost from the World Bank

Somalia's ambitious reform program gets a $75 million boost from the World Bank

Naira's dramatic comeback: Experts predict ₦700 to $1

Naira's dramatic comeback: Experts predict ₦700 to $1

See details of the latest economic partnership between the UK and Nigeria

See details of the latest economic partnership between the UK and Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Business conditions in Africa seems not to be made for female entrepreneurs.

Nigerian women own 40% of small businesses, according to NBS report

During the launch of the new technologies

Zoom introduces new modifications to ease communication

Air Peace is on a mission to ease air travel and bridge the connectivity gap among West African countries [Air Peace]

Air Peace expands operations with inaugural flight to Togo

With an innovative form factor enhanced by new Flex Hinge for a balanced design, and pro-grade camera capabilities with unique FlexCam, Galaxy Z series delivers unrivalled foldable experiences

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5: Delivering flexibility, versatility without compromise