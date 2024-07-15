RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Top 5 African countries spending the most on their military

Solomon Ekanem

The report noted that in 2023, the military expenditure in sub-Saharan Africa rose to $23.1 billion.

African countries with the highest military expenditure [BI]
African countries with the highest military expenditure [BI]

The growing internal and regional crises across the globe caused by political instability and terrorism have created the need for most countries to place more emphasis on improving their security.

According to the Military Expenditure Database released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), there was a spike in military expenditure across the globe with the United States, China, Russia, India, and Saudi Arabia emerging as the five biggest spenders in 2023 and accounting for 61% of world military spending.

The SIPRI report further noted that in 2023, the military expenditure in sub-Saharan Africa rose to $23.1 billion which is about 8.9% higher than the total expenditure in 2022.

Below are the top five African countries with the highest military expenditure in 2023. Their positions in terms of military might is also highlighted:

Algeria’s military expenditure in 2023 was recorded as $18.3 billion, which indicated a 76% increment. This was recorded as the highest level of expenditure ever recorded by the country.

According to Statista, Algeria is the second strongest military in Africa.

Morocco's military expenditure in 2023 was recorded as $5.1 billion, indicating a 2.5% decline. Despite the drop in military expenditure, Morocco was ranked the second largest military spender in Africa.

The country has the 7th strongest military in Africa.

Nigeria came in third position with a military expenditure of $3.2 billion in 2023. Nigeria's internal terrorism crisis has put the country on its toes for over a decade and this has created the need for more spending on military hardware.

Nigerian military troops [NAF]
Nigerian military troops [NAF] Pulse Nigeria

The country’s military spending spiked 20% to $3.2 billion in 2023, also making it the biggest spender on defence in sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria's military might is ranked 4th in Africa.

South Africa came next with a military expenditure of $2.7 billion in 2023. This also indicated a 10% decline from its military spending in 2022 ($3.00B).

South Africa’s military is ranked 3rd in Africa in terms of military might.

Angola's military spending in 2023 which stood at $1.2 billion places it in 5th position.

Angola’s military is currently ranked 6th in Africa in terms of military might.

Solomon Ekanem

