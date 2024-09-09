ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Top 10 countries with the highest online presence on mobile phones

Solomon Ekanem

Internet penetration worldwide has increased from region to region as technological advancements improve globally.

Countries with the highest online presence on mobile phones
Countries with the highest online presence on mobile phones

Recommended articles

The Social Media Engagement Index (SME Index) segments audiences using detailed profiling that includes demographics, behaviour, attitudes and usage of social media users.

Using data from about 45 countries, the index measures a consumer's participation on social media using a score with specific interest on how often they create or upload content and their level of engagements with brands via these platforms either to review products, like a brand or upload content to brand sites.

These 10 countries in the table have been listed as the countries with the highest Social Media Engagement Index using the method above:

ADVERTISEMENT
S/N Country SME Index
1 China 97.9
2 United Arab Emirates 89.3
3 United States 76.3
4 India 75.6
5 Indonesia, 68.9
6 South Africa 65.8
7 Saudi Arabia 63.8
8 Chile 62.3
9 Mexico 61
10 Malaysia 59.9

China took the first place with a score of 97.9, a feat backed by the country's massive user base. The list also boasts of more Asian countries showing a deep and stronger internet and mobile penetration in the region.

According to Datareportal, the number of unique individual mobile phone users globally stood at 5.68 billion at the end of June 2024 showing that about 70% of the world’s population had access to, and owned a mobile phone.

This sharply contrasts to the number of internet users as at 2000 (Just 361 million) indicating the fast growth of internet adoption globally.

With growing populations in various countries, a corresponding surge in the number of internet users is anticipated, meanwhile, Africa’s growing internet adoption is expected to lead to greater online accessibility and connectivity for its citizens.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 countries with the highest online presence on mobile phones

Top 10 countries with the highest online presence on mobile phones

Nigeria’s crypto companies notch big wins as market looks to rebound

Nigeria’s crypto companies notch big wins as market looks to rebound

Player wins record ₦2.5m jackpot on LiveScore Bet free-to-play game (Pick 6)

Player wins record ₦2.5m jackpot on LiveScore Bet free-to-play game (Pick 6)

Rediscovering the Magic of Classic Video Games: Why retro titles still matter today

Rediscovering the Magic of Classic Video Games: Why retro titles still matter today

OyaNow’s marks 7-year ingenuity: Inviting Next-Gen innovators to lead the future

OyaNow’s marks 7-year ingenuity: Inviting Next-Gen innovators to lead the future

Credit Direct’s CD'LYMPICS: Celebrating team spirit, product innovation through sport

Credit Direct’s CD'LYMPICS: Celebrating team spirit, product innovation through sport

Get ready for the Next Evolution: Redmi 14C is coming soon!

Get ready for the Next Evolution: Redmi 14C is coming soon!

CBN approves $20,000 for eligible BDCs at ₦1,580 per dollar

CBN approves $20,000 for eligible BDCs at ₦1,580 per dollar

Flutterwave strengthens executive bench with new CFO, Mitesh Popat

Flutterwave strengthens executive bench with new CFO, Mitesh Popat

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.52% in Q4 2022 - NBS.

Top 10 strongest activities in Nigeria’s GDP growth in Q2 2024

Bridgewater CEO Nir Bar Dea, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and World Bank President Ajay Banga pictured with Heads of State from across Africa in April 2024

Bridgewater, Global Citizen, Harith unveil research on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth

Eastside Ventures backs Mamae Foods with $100k to boost African FMCG expansion

Eastside Ventures backs Mamae Foods with $100k to boost African FMCG expansion