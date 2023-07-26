ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

To mark its 5-Year anniversary, OPay unveils new logo

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyOpay

OPay New Logo unvelling symbolizes its significant growth and impact over the years and also represents its promise into a new era with enhanced services, technological advancements, and the aim to solidify its position as the most reliable financial platform in Nigeria.
OPay New Logo unvelling symbolizes its significant growth and impact over the years and also represents its promise into a new era with enhanced services, technological advancements, and the aim to solidify its position as the most reliable financial platform in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

This change not only symbolizes its significant growth and impact over the years but also represents its promise into a new era with enhanced services, technological advancements, and the aim to solidify its position as the most reliable financial platform in Nigeria.

OPay Nigeria was founded in 2018 and has grown tremendously to become a household name for Nigerians with over 40 million users, 500,000 agents, and 300,000 merchants who trust and use OPay for everyday payments and collections.

Over the course of 5 years, OPay has expanded its range of products and services to provide easy-to-use financial and lifestyle services for individuals, agents, and all kinds of businesses across Nigeria. The brand assures its customers of its plans to upgrade its products and services to ensure the customer experience is even more enjoyable on OPay. This is in line with OPay's mission of making financial services more inclusive through technology.

ADVERTISEMENT
The new logo does not only represent the brand's business attributes but also embodies its commitment to its constant strive for excellence and creating a unified global brand image.
The new logo does not only represent the brand's business attributes but also embodies its commitment to its constant strive for excellence and creating a unified global brand image. Pulse Nigeria

The "O" represents a loop that signifies OPay's dedication to continuously providing bespoke and impeccable services as well as its commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Additionally, it incorporates a square element that indicates the newly launched OPay debit card, enabling over 40 million users to link their cards to their wallets, making payments easier. The new logo does not only represent the brand's business attributes but also embodies its commitment to its constant strive for excellence and creating a unified global brand image.

Looking to the future, OPay intends to continue leveraging technology to deliver effective and reliable financial solutions to customers. The brand is also expanding its product offerings, enhancing its features, and broadening its market reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new brand identity of OPay is expected to consolidate its position as the most prominent last-mile payment service provider in Nigeria for both consumers and businesses.

---

#FeaturebyOpay

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Make Your Dream Come True: Win an epic journey to South Africa with TECNO

Make Your Dream Come True: Win an epic journey to South Africa with TECNO

Moniepoint launches Working Capital Loans to give businesses access to credit

Moniepoint launches Working Capital Loans to give businesses access to credit

Driving SME growth in Nigeria: Glovo launches Glovo Ads at annual Partners & Brands event

Driving SME growth in Nigeria: Glovo launches Glovo Ads at annual Partners & Brands event

DisCos to refund $1.2 billion to NDPHC for execution of 374 projects

DisCos to refund $1.2 billion to NDPHC for execution of 374 projects

If you are our friends, stop importing our materials, Museveni tells Russia and China

If you are our friends, stop importing our materials, Museveni tells Russia and China

To mark its 5-Year anniversary, OPay unveils new logo

To mark its 5-Year anniversary, OPay unveils new logo

Tanzania’s national budget receives a nod of approval from India

Tanzania’s national budget receives a nod of approval from India

Streamlining finance and investing, the Immediate Connect revolution

Streamlining finance and investing, the Immediate Connect revolution

Gabon becomes the first African country to initiate the brilliant debt-for-nature swap, for up to $450 million

Gabon becomes the first African country to initiate the brilliant debt-for-nature swap, for up to $450 million

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's ₦617 PMS price is 68% lower than global petrol prices - Report

Nigeria's ₦617 PMS price is 68% lower than global petrol prices - Report

QNET collaborates with stakeholders and partners like Transblue Limited in Nigeria with ethical business practices reiterating their commitment to transparency and compliance in representing QNET in Nigeria while maintaining the company's reputation as a genuine and ethical direct-selling entity.

Qnet stands with legal authorities in Nasarawa arrests, championing transparency, accountability

L-R: Head, Brands and Marketing Communications, Airtel Nigeria, Omobolanle Osotule; Nancy Charles-Egwu; Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja; Morolake Lawal; and Moses Efe Imafidon, at the presentation of cash prizes to the top winners of the ‘Imagine with Airtel’ Competition, on Thursday, 13th July 2023, at Airtel Headquarters, Lagos.

10 winners claim prizes in 'Imagine with Airtel' competition

Petroleum marketers import first batch of 27million litres of PMS into Nigeria

Petroleum marketers import first batch of 27million litres of PMS into Nigeria