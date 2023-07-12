ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

#Thisgirlinvests: United capital wants all women to invest for their future

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyUnitedCapital

#ThisGirlInvests campaign to promote financial independence and security for women across Nigeria.
#ThisGirlInvests campaign to promote financial independence and security for women across Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The campaign seeks to encourage women to develop a healthy investing culture, increase women’s participation in Nigeria’s capital markets, and create a sustainable financial plan for retirement.

The campaign was borne out of a need to address the abnormally wide gender gap in financial inclusion in Nigeria. With a digital video advertisement that has quickly gone viral on social media platforms, the campaign highlights the realities of women’s attitudes towards investing and the negative consequences of delayed investing on women’s finances and general welfare during retirement. The interview-style video which profiles three women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s revealed that although women have grand plans for their retirement, many do not have concrete financial plans to fund them. The video ends with a call to action for women to make a conscious effort towards their finances by investing in the United Capital Wealth for Women Fund.

Initially launched in 2017, the United Capital Wealth for Women Fund was recently repositioned as a retirement planning investment fund for women offering them competitive returns by investing high-yielding fixed-income assets and selected quoted stocks from the Nigerian Exchange. “We are excited to launch the #ThisGirlInvests campaign and help close the gender gap in financial inclusion in Nigeria,” said Odiri Oginni, MD/CEO of United Capital Asset Management Ltd. “Studies have shown that women have a savings culture but not an investing culture which is a problem because investing is the key to growing wealth over time. We believe that every woman deserves the opportunity to achieve financial independence and security especially during retirement, and with the Wealth for Women Fund, we are providing them with the resources and tools they need to do so. The fund offers a diversified portfolio of investments that are designed to help women grow their wealth over time.”

ADVERTISEMENT
The campaign seeks to encourage women to develop a healthy investing culture, increase women’s participation in Nigeria’s capital markets, and create a sustainable financial plan for retirement.
The campaign seeks to encourage women to develop a healthy investing culture, increase women’s participation in Nigeria’s capital markets, and create a sustainable financial plan for retirement. Pulse Nigeria

In addition to competitive returns, the Wealth For Women Fund provides varying benefits including tax-exempt dividend payments, a diversified portfolio, professional fund management, and a relatively low subscription fee that starts from as low as ₦10,000.

The #ThisGirlInvests campaign will feature a series of educational activities and events designed to help women learn more about investing. The campaign is a testament to United Capital Plc’s commitment to helping women achieve financial freedom in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

---

#FeaturebyUnitedCapital

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#Thisgirlinvests: United capital wants all women to invest for their future

#Thisgirlinvests: United capital wants all women to invest for their future

FG spent $1.16 billion on Foreign Debt Service in H1, 2023

FG spent $1.16 billion on Foreign Debt Service in H1, 2023

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

NCS generates over ₦18.8bn in 6 months, Kano - Jigawa

NCS generates over ₦18.8bn in 6 months, Kano - Jigawa

Zimbabwe's lithium market expands with Chinese investment worth $1 billion

Zimbabwe's lithium market expands with Chinese investment worth $1 billion

See the billion-dollar sectors that profited investors in Kenya the most in 2023 so far

See the billion-dollar sectors that profited investors in Kenya the most in 2023 so far

With Emefiele in DSS custody, AbokiFX resumes posting forex rates

With Emefiele in DSS custody, AbokiFX resumes posting forex rates

Pension Central rebrands as PenCentral, promises enhanced pension remittance experience

Pension Central rebrands as PenCentral, promises enhanced pension remittance experience

'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments

'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk's Twitter isn't happy with the emergence of the Threads app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images]

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival app Threads

Meta's Threads poses the most formidable rival to Twitter yet [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images; Chesnot/Getty Images]

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Godwin Emefiele attracted widespread criticism during his public feud with AbokiFX over its coverage of the black market forex trade [Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde]

With Emefiele in DSS custody, AbokiFX resumes posting forex rates

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal (TheNation)

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal