There are ways you can financially breathe under weight of Tinubu’s admin

Some even argue the president is not giving Nigerians a heads-up about these changes, thereby making things harder for the average Nigerian.

It’s no news that having one income stream equals financial suicide. Exploring multiple sources of income to reduce reliance on a single job can go a long way in easing financial burdens. This can involve pursuing part-time jobs, freelancing, or engaging in side businesses.

Here are some cool ways you can thrive and financially breathe under the weight of Tinubu’s government.

1) Enhance your skills and embrace entrepreneurship

Invest in acquiring new skills or improving existing ones that are in demand. Start small businesses or explore self-employment opportunities.

With dedication and hard work, your skills or business can thrive and provide you with an additional income stream.

2) Embrace innovative solutions

Explore emerging technologies and adapt them to local needs to enhance productivity and create new opportunities.

The use of AI can help take your business and career to the next level. Market yourself through social media, networking events, and online platforms to attract clients.

3) Explore the agricultural sector

Nigeria's agricultural sector provides vast opportunities for income generation. Consider starting a small farm or investing in agricultural projects such as poultry, fish farming, or supplying poultry feeds. This sector is essential for food security and has the potential for substantial financial gains.

4) Save and invest wisely

Establish a saving habit and explore investment opportunities to secure financial stability and future growth.

5) Offer professional services

If you have specialised skills, such as graphic design, web development, content writing, or digital marketing, offer your services on various freelancing websites or directly to clients.

6) Take advantage of government initiatives

Stay updated with government initiatives and programmes aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and job creation. Look for grants, loans, or training programmes provided by the government that align with your interests and skills.

