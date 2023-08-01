The safer and more convenient Fire-lighting tool, you didn’t know you need!

ADVERTISEMENT
The BIC Mega Lighter® U140 lighter is distinct as a reliable and functional fire-lighting tool that elevates your daily experiences.
Safety and convenience are the main considerations for all the above, and if things go wrong, it can put off your whole mood or ruin your evening. BIC, a world leader in lighters, has the solution just for you; the BIC Mega Lighter® U140. This powerhouse lighter is designed to cater to all your fire-lighting needs, from enhancing safety to adding convenience, the BIC Mega Lighter® U140 is the lighter we all need. And that's not all, there are exciting features to explore about this new product and how to acquire it in Nigeria.

When dealing with fire, safety is of utmost importance, especially when there are children in the household. Unlike some fire-lighting tools, the BIC Mega Lighter® U140 is designed with a variety of safety features, including a child-resistant mechanism that effectively prevents children from accidentally starting a fire and harming themselves. With this lighter on hand, the risk of accidental ignition is effectively eliminated. This makes it a reliable lifesaver for busy homes, providing an extra level of protection while maintaining its functionality.

Let's be real - the struggle of igniting flames can be frustrating. The good thing is that this lighter makes fire-lighting a delightful experience. Crafted with your comfort in mind, it fits perfectly in your hand, providing a comfortable grip for effortless use. No more fumbling around or struggling to get that spark; with just a simple click of a button, it effortlessly outshines other conventional methods.

When it comes to longevity, the BIC Mega Lighter® U140 lighter excels. With up to 750 sparks at your disposal, this durable lighter is built to withstand countless fire-lighting sessions, making it a reliable and cost-effective choice. Plus, its clever design includes a small window in the handle, allowing you to monitor your gas level closely. No more unexpected surprises or running out of fuel at inconvenient times – you'll always know when it's time to grab a new one from the store, ensuring you're prepared to light up your world whenever you need it.

BIC Mega Lighter® U140 is the powerhouse lighter designed to cater to all your fire-lighting needs, from enhancing safety to adding convenience.
This product is not just for lighting candles; it's a versatile companion for various scenarios. This powerhouse lighter can do everything from igniting your kitchen stovetop burners to starting your barbecue grill. That’s not all, it's also an indispensable tool for outdoor adventures and everyday household tasks.

Get your BIC Mega Lighter® U140 Today!

The BIC Mega Lighter® U140 is readily available in various supermarkets nationwide in Nigeria. Look out for the iconic BIC logo and make the switch to safer and more convenient fire lighting!

The BIC Mega Lighter® U140 lighter is distinct as a reliable and functional fire-lighting tool that elevates your daily experiences. With its paramount focus on safety, you can be at peace and confident that your loved ones may well be protected from ignition accidents.

A world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For over 75 years, the Company has honoured the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide.

Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us—TM, Wite-Out®, and more. In 2022, BIC's Net Sales were EUR 2,233.9 million.

The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” which is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

