ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

The AfCFTA story: Exporting your made-in-Nigeria products to other African countries now easier

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyLagosChamberofCommerceandIndustry

With African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, you can now export to other African countries from Nigeria with so much ease and less to zero tariff.
With African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, you can now export to other African countries from Nigeria with so much ease and less to zero tariff.

Recommended articles

If you can remember very well, over the years, sending goods from Nigeria to other African countries has been an uphill task. In fact, it was easier to export to the UK, Canada, Germany etc, than to export to Kenya, Gambia even worse neighbouring Ghana.

However, with the introduction and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, which is the initiative of the African Union (AU) you can now export to other African countries from Nigeria with so much ease and less to zero tariff.

The AfCFTA agreement signed by governments of various countries in Africa is targeted at creating a single market for goods and services with a combined value of 3.4 trillion US dollars and 1.3 billion people.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is interesting to know that Nigeria being the largest economy in Africa will be the heading point of most of the other African countries based on this agreement.

AfCFTA agreement signed by governments of various countries in Africa is targeted at creating a single market for goods and services with a combined value of 3.4 trillion US dollars and 1.3 billion people.
AfCFTA agreement signed by governments of various countries in Africa is targeted at creating a single market for goods and services with a combined value of 3.4 trillion US dollars and 1.3 billion people. Pulse Nigeria

Therefore, in order to ensure that Nigerian business owners maximize this opportunity, the National Action Committee on AfCFTA (NAC-AfCFTA) in partnership with The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has leverage on the e-commerce platform provided by Traders of Nigeria (TOFA) to drive market access, productivity and profitability for Nigerian businesses that into Made-In-Nigeria products to enable them to sell across other African countries in real-time.

So, if you are into Made in Nigeria Products and you desire to export your products to other African countries, quickly grab your space by signing up at; https://marketplase.tradersofafrica.com/afcfta/sign-up to create your own shop, upload your products and start selling and earning.

For further enquiries, Call/WhatsApp +234-706-936-1700 or +234-916-869-5321 or visit our office at The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 1, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyLagosChamberofCommerceandIndustry

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN, NMDPRA, NUPRC, others, glean insights on winning in turbulent times

CBN, NMDPRA, NUPRC, others, glean insights on winning in turbulent times

Tanzanian traders favour mobile money wallets, according to new report

Tanzanian traders favour mobile money wallets, according to new report

The AfCFTA story: Exporting your made-in-Nigeria products to other African countries now easier

The AfCFTA story: Exporting your made-in-Nigeria products to other African countries now easier

5 African countries with the ambition to eradicate AIDS completely

5 African countries with the ambition to eradicate AIDS completely

Nigeria's No.1 forex broker HFM unveils best trading conditions for traders

Nigeria's No.1 forex broker HFM unveils best trading conditions for traders

UPS Technology: Bringing you enhanced connectivity for everyday situations

UPS Technology: Bringing you enhanced connectivity for everyday situations

See the pressing issue that urged European Union to pledge $1.2 billion to Tunisia

See the pressing issue that urged European Union to pledge $1.2 billion to Tunisia

Seychelles cracks down on Nigerian travelers with tighter border controls

Seychelles cracks down on Nigerian travelers with tighter border controls

Tech enthusiasts decry increasing price of laptops, accessories

Tech enthusiasts decry increasing price of laptops, accessories

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele attracted widespread criticism during his public feud with AbokiFX over its coverage of the black market forex trade [Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde]

With Emefiele in DSS custody, AbokiFX resumes posting forex rates

Meta's Threads poses the most formidable rival to Twitter yet [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images; Chesnot/Getty Images]

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Central-Bank-of-Nigeria

FG spent $1.16 billion on Foreign Debt Service in H1, 2023

UNICEF is happy to partner with Unilever Nigeria on this important initiative that focuses on developing critical 21st-century skills for young people.

Unilever Nigeria partners UNICEF to reach 3 million youths for FUCAP programme