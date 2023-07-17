The AfCFTA story: Exporting your made-in-Nigeria products to other African countries now easier

If you can remember very well, over the years, sending goods from Nigeria to other African countries has been an uphill task. In fact, it was easier to export to the UK, Canada, Germany etc, than to export to Kenya, Gambia even worse neighbouring Ghana.

However, with the introduction and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, which is the initiative of the African Union (AU) you can now export to other African countries from Nigeria with so much ease and less to zero tariff.

The AfCFTA agreement signed by governments of various countries in Africa is targeted at creating a single market for goods and services with a combined value of 3.4 trillion US dollars and 1.3 billion people.

It is interesting to know that Nigeria being the largest economy in Africa will be the heading point of most of the other African countries based on this agreement.

Therefore, in order to ensure that Nigerian business owners maximize this opportunity, the National Action Committee on AfCFTA (NAC-AfCFTA) in partnership with The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has leverage on the e-commerce platform provided by Traders of Nigeria (TOFA) to drive market access, productivity and profitability for Nigerian businesses that into Made-In-Nigeria products to enable them to sell across other African countries in real-time.

So, if you are into Made in Nigeria Products and you desire to export your products to other African countries, quickly grab your space by signing up at; https://marketplase.tradersofafrica.com/afcfta/sign-up to create your own shop, upload your products and start selling and earning.

For further enquiries, Call/WhatsApp +234-706-936-1700 or +234-916-869-5321 or visit our office at The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 1, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

