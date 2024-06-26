5 states with the highest domestic debt in 2024

According to the DMO data, there was an 11% rise in the domestic debt component of total debt stock from ₦59.12 trillion in December 2023 to ₦65.65 trillion in March 2024.

This increase in domestic debts have been linked to increased borrowing to part-finance the 2024 budget deficit and securitisation of a portion of the ₦7.3 trillion Ways and Means Advances at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

5 states with the highest domestic debt

The data further revealed that the five most indebted states in Nigeria owed a total of ₦1.88 trillion in domestic debt as of March this year.

1. Lagos State

The DMO data showed that as of March 2024, Lagos State recorded the highest domestic debt of ₦929.41 billion. A significant drop from the ₦1.0487 trillion recorded in December 2023.

2. Delta State

Delta State’s domestic debt stock of ₦334.9 billion as of March 2024 placed it in second position. The state’s domestic debt stood at ₦373.4 billion in December 2023.

3. Rivers State

Rivers State came in third position with a domestic debt of ₦232.58 million as of March 2024. The state’s domestic debt remained the same with figures recorded in December 2023.

4. Ogun State

Ogun State came in fourth position with a domestic debt stock of ₦221.21 billion by March 2024. As of December 2023, Ogun State was third on this list with a debt stock of ₦278.6 billion.

5. Imo State

Imo State’s domestic debt stock stood at ₦163.11 billion in March 2024. The state’s domestic debt as of December 2023, was ₦217.1 billion.

States have over time depended on loans as a source of revenue to power infrastructure development, salary payments, and other government obligations.