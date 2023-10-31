ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Stakeholders blame unstable FX rates as cargo imports drop by 65%

Solomon Ekanem

The removal of restrictions placed on 43 items by the CBN will however boost imports.

Figures may get worse before the end of the year [Nairamtetrics]
Figures may get worse before the end of the year [Nairamtetrics]

Recommended articles

Stakeholders in the Nigerian import industry have pointed out some key indicators that have led to the steady decline in imports which include the high exchange rate which has also affected customs duty; and the difficulty faced by importers in accessing FX at the official window, among others.

The development has also led to the streamlining of port operations by terminal managers.

According to Ascanio Russo, the Managing Director of Grimaldi Nigeria, operators of Ports & Terminal Multiservices Ltd, vehicle importation has drastically reduced by about 60 to 70%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the development, the coordinator of the 100 Percent Compliant Team of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Ibrahim Tanko revealed that over 9,000 vehicles have been abandoned in the ports.

Also speaking, Dr Kayode Farinto, a former acting president of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), confirmed the drop in general imports by 65%. He further predicted the figures may get worse before the end of the year.

Farinto blamed the development on the volatility of the exchange rate but welcomed the removal of restrictions placed on 43 items by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adding that the development will boost imports.

The drop in cargo imports has also had a devastating effect on the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) as the Tin-Can Island Command of the body has reported failure in meeting its targeted revenue for the period.

This comes amid an upward tariff adjustment by the service on imports by over 82.3% due to the adjustments in the exchange rate for calculating import duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data on revenue collected by the service shows that the NCS has collected about 7.1% less revenue than it did in 2022.

From the data, revenue collected by the NCS in the first half of the year H1, 2023 stood at ₦1.3 trillion indicating a 7.1% shortfall from a total of ₦1.4 trillion collected in the same period of 2022.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stakeholders blame unstable FX rates as cargo imports drop by 65%

Stakeholders blame unstable FX rates as cargo imports drop by 65%

Hilarious and insightful opinions on daily news headlines at Mindviewers.com

Hilarious and insightful opinions on daily news headlines at Mindviewers.com

Xiaomi's Year-End Extravaganza: Time to treat yourself

Xiaomi's Year-End Extravaganza: Time to treat yourself

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September - National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September - National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Net FX inflow into the economy declines by 54% to $7.29 billion

Net FX inflow into the economy declines by 54% to $7.29 billion

Breaking: Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is set to touch down in Tanzania today

Breaking: Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is set to touch down in Tanzania today

Zest is connecting businesses and lifestyle to payments

Zest is connecting businesses and lifestyle to payments

How I went from earning ₦8k to tech founder earning millions — John Adebayo

How I went from earning ₦8k to tech founder earning millions — John Adebayo

FG confident of creating 3m jobs in digital tech industry

FG confident of creating 3m jobs in digital tech industry

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R : Head of Site Operations, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Ashish Kumar Sehgal; CEO of APIFA, Frankline Keter; Project Finance Division, EIB, Arthur Delor; Communications Manager, West and Central Africa, Isabelle Vovor; Chairman of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Emeka Okoli, at Emzor factory tour with officials of European Investment Bank (EIB)

Emzor boosts medicine self-sufficiency with €13.85m European Investment Bank financing deal

De Casa Luxuria

Inside De Casa Luxuria: The most luxurious serviced apartments in Lagos Mainland

It was a weekend for the history books, or more accurately, a weekend against the bookies [Bet9ja]

Bet9ja pays out billions, punters win big: Historic weekend has bookmakers reeling!

Arla Farm: Kaduna Government lauds Arla Foods on investment in local dairy sector

Arla Farm: Kaduna Government lauds Arla Foods on investment in local dairy sector