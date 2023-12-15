SEC shuts down Ready Finance Investors ltd for engaging in illegal capital market activities

A statement issued by the Commission in Abuja, said the office located at AYA Memorial Plaza, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, was shut down for offering financial investment services suggestive of a covert ponzi scheme.

The Commission said the move was part of efforts to rid the market of fraudulent capital market operators and create a veritable opportunity for legitimate businesses to thrive. It said the company enticed clients with promises of fixed returns on investment, contingent upon the specific package to which a client subscribed.

According to the Commission, Ready Finance Investors Limited is not registered with SEC to conduct any activities in the capital market, rendering its operations and activities illegal. The Commission advised the public against dealing with the company, saying that any person who does that was doing so at his/her own risk.

"The matter is currently under the purview of law enforcement agencies for criminal investigation and subsequent prosecution.

"Other efforts by the Commission to curb the operations of illegal capital market are the amendment of its Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) Regulation 2022.