Redmi 12C Price Slash: The biggest discount of this year!

Affordable Options for Every Need

The Redmi 12C is available in multiple variants to suit your storage requirements. The new prices are as follows: the 3+32GB model is now priced at ₦56,700, the 3+64GB model at ₦60,700, the 4+128GB model at ₦69,700, and the 6+128GB model at ₦81,700. This pricing strategy ensures that you can choose the variant that best fits your budget and storage needs, without compromising on performance or features.

Impressive Camera Capabilities

The Redmi 12C boasts a remarkable 50MP AI dual camera setup, allowing users to capture stunning photos with exceptional clarity and detail. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or someone who loves to document special moments, the Redmi 12C's camera system provides a versatile range of features to enhance your photography experience. From portrait mode to night mode and various filters, this smartphone empowers users to unleash their creativity and capture breathtaking images.

Immersive Display

The Redmi 12C features a large 6.71" HD+ display that provides an immersive visual experience. Whether you're watching videos, browsing social media, or gaming, the expansive screen size ensures a captivating viewing experience. The vivid colors and sharp details make every image come to life, transporting you into a world of entertainment and content consumption like never before.

Long-Lasting Battery Life

One of the standout features of the Redmi 12C is its 5000mAh long-lasting battery. This substantial battery capacity ensures that you won't have to worry about running out of power during the day. Whether you're a heavy user or someone who frequently travels, the Redmi 12C has you covered. Enjoy extended hours of usage without the need for constant charging, allowing you to stay connected and entertained for longer periods.

Powerful Performance

Equipped with the robust MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Redmi 12C offers a seamless and lag-free user experience. Whether you're multitasking, playing graphics-intensive games, or running demanding applications, this smartphone can handle it all with ease. The processor's efficient performance ensures that you can switch between apps effortlessly and enjoy a smooth and responsive interface, enhancing productivity and entertainment on the go.

The Redmi 12C's price slash and the incredible discounts of up to ₦15,800 make it a must-have smartphone for anyone seeking a feature-rich device without breaking the bank. With its impressive 50MP AI dual camera, powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, immersive 6.71" HD+ display, and long-lasting 5000mAh battery, the Redmi 12C offers exceptional value for its price. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your smartphone experience and indulge in the best that Redmi has to offer. Visit your nearest Xiaomi store or any Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek and Raya retail outlets nationwide. Grab the Redmi 12C now and enjoy the perfect balance of performance, affordability, and cutting-edge features!

