Rack Centre, TWPC, UWGN partner to train SMEs, youths on Digital skills

#FeaturebyRackCentre

These trainings are in tandem with the sustainability programme of Rack Centre, which are designed not only to bolster the capabilities of these individuals but also to create a ripple effect of positive change in society.
The S.T.E.P. (Skills to Employment Program) and Digital Enablement Workshop, aimed at empowering 150 youths with essential digital skills and equipping 50 local SMEs around select areas in Lagos State.

The focus areas available during the training include Graphic design, Digital Marketing, Front-end Web Development, Networking and Security and Soft skills. These trainings, which are in tandem with the sustainability programme of Rack Centre, are designed not only to bolster the capabilities of these individuals but also to create a ripple effect of positive change in society.

Speaking on the CSR partnership, Chief Operating Officer of Rack Centre, Ezekiel Egboye, stated that the collaboration will empower the youths to become the next generation of tech-savvy professionals to compete favourably in the burgeoning digital economy. The strategy is to ensure that beneficiaries of the training get the opportunity to deploy the skills acquired in a competitive work environment.

The training is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of tech-savvy professionals and will begin on 9 October 2023 and run for 8 weeks.
The 150 youths that will participate in S.T.E.P (Skills to Employment Program) will be equipped with essential digital skills that are pivotal in today's fast-paced world. The training is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of tech-savvy professionals and will begin on 9 October 2023 and run for 8 weeks.

The beneficiaries of the Digital Enablement Workshop for SMEs will be upskilled with vital digital tools and practices that will enhance their operational efficiency, widen their market reach, and contribute to the sustainable growth of their businesses. The training aims at fostering technological advancement at the grassroots level and will commence on the 6 November 2023 and run for 4 weeks. Through this training, we envision a resilient ecosystem of thriving businesses that positively influence the economic landscape.

"We are excited to partner with TWPC and UWGN to launch this important initiative. We believe this would go a long way to bridging the skill deficit prevalent among the youths and SMEs. The need for digital skills keeps growing daily, globally, and Nigeria is not exempted. We believe that through this effort, we can uplift communities, transform lives, and contribute to a brighter, more inclusive future," he said.

"We are proud to support this initiative, which will help to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for Nigeria," said Dr Moji Olateru-Olagbegi, Chief Executive Officer of TWPC. "The digital economy is creating new opportunities for everyone, and we believe this is a step in the right direction," she said.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of UWGN, Deola Durodola, stated that the need for digital skills cannot be overemphasized because most businesses and operations have moved from the era of total dependence on brick-and-mortar to digital.

"We are committed to helping young people develop the skills they need to succeed in the digital age. This training is a valuable opportunity for young people to learn new skills and gain practical experience," she said.

Experienced professionals in the digital industry will deliver the training. Participants will receive certificates upon successful completion of the training and will have access to internship opportunities within various organizations.

Rack Centre is West Africa's Best-connected Carrier and cloud-neutral data centre. Established in 2012, the company provides best-in-class data centre colocation services and free interconnection between carriers and customers. Knowing this gives customers a technically superior, physically more secure, and lower-cost environment for their information systems.

The Carrier and Cloud neutrality advantage allows customers to manage traffic to get better value, lower latency, and higher resilience and creates an open market for partnerships between customers, networks, cloud and content providers, the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, the African Interconnection Exchange and managed service providers.

For more information, visit https://rack-centre.com/

For Media Enquiries-

Frances Eza

Head, Marketing and Communications

Rack Centre

frances.eza@rack-centre.com

M:+234 91 393 17 946 | T:+234 1 700 5515

