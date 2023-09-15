Prices of beef, tomatoes, yams, others continue to rise in July - NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says prices of food items such as beef, tomatoes, beans, and yams witnessed increases in July.

It made the declaration in its Selected Food Prices Watch Report for July 2023 issued in Abuja on Friday. The report stated that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef increased by 30.17% from ₦2,118.84 recorded in July 2022 to ₦2,758.13 in July 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of boneless beef increased by 3.96% in July from the ₦2,653.02 recorded in June 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the average price of 1kg of tomato on a year-on-year basis rose by 24.88% from ₦446.81 in July 2022 to N557.96 in July 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of tomato increased by 1.95 per cent in July from the ₦547.28 recorded in June 2023.”

Similarly, the report stated that the average price of 1kg of Brown Beans (sold loose) increased by 19.73% on a year-on-year basis from ₦562.55 in July 2022 to ₦673.53 in July 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 3.44% from the ₦651.12 recorded in June 2023.”

The NBS said the average price of 1kg of Onion bulb rose by 26.65% on a year-on-year basis from ₦396.96 in July 2022 to ₦502.73 in July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 2.38% in July from the ₦491.04 recorded in June 2023,” the NBS added.

The report stated that the average price of 1kg yam tuber increased by 38.40% on a year-on-year basis from ₦389.75 in July 2022 to ₦539.41 in July 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg yam tuber increased by 5.61% from the ₦510.77 recorded in June 2023.”

It said that the average price of 1 litre of Palm Oil increased by 35.70% on a year-on-year basis, from ₦890.67 in July 2022 to ₦1208.62 in July 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.93% in July from the ₦1174.20 recorded in June 2023. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price of 1kg of boneless beef was recorded in Anambra at ₦3,500.84, while the lowest was recorded in Kogi state at ₦1,812.44.

It stated that Akwa Ibom recorded the highest price of 1kg of Tomato at ₦1,001.73, while the lowest price was recorded in Kogi at ₦220.00. The report stated that Ebonyi recorded the highest price of 1kg of beans brown (sold loose) at ₦1,022.45, while the lowest price was recorded in Katsina at ₦474.99.

The NBS said the highest average price of 1kg of Onion bulb was recorded in Abia at ₦819.00, while the lowest price was recorded in Kano at ₦297.41. In addition, the highest average price of 1kg of Yam tuber was recorded in Akwa Ibom at ₦999.61, while the lowest was recorded in Adamawa at ₦281.33.

The report stated that Ogun recorded the highest average price of 1 litre of Palm oil at ₦1,480 while Kogi recorded the lowest price at ₦890.22.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef was highest in the South-East at ₦3,390.38, followed by the South-South at ₦2,805.91, while the lowest price was recorded in the North-East at ₦2,418.44.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South-South and South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of Tomato at ₦917.63 and ₦735.96 respectively, while the lowest price was recorded in the North-East at ₦353.37. The report stated that the South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown Beans (sold loose) at ₦921.54, followed by the South-West at ₦731.48.