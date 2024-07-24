ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Prices of beans, tomatoes, and other food items surge in June 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

The federal government in a bid to address the incessant increase in food prices and ensure food security recently, granted a 150-day duty-free import window for food commodities.

Prices of beans, tomatoes, and other food items surge in June 2024 [Naija News]
Prices of beans, tomatoes, and other food items surge in June 2024 [Naija News]

Recommended articles

The NBS said this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for June 2024 released in Abuja on Tuesday. The report said that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 252.13% from ₦651.12 recorded in June 2023 to ₦2,292.76 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of brown beans increased by 14.11% in June from the ₦2,009.23 recorded in May 2024.”

It said that the average price of 1kg of tomatoes increased by 320.67% on a year-on-year basis from ₦547.28 recorded in June 2023 to ₦2,302.26 in June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of tomatoes increased by 55.97% from the ₦1,479.69 recorded in May 2024.”

The report said that the average price of Irish potatoes increased by 288.50% on a year-on-year basis from ₦623.75 in June 2023 to ₦2,423.27 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 51.92% from the ₦1,595.07 recorded in May 2024.”

The NBS said that the average price of 1kg of white garri rose by 181.66% on a year-on-year basis from ₦403.15 in June 2023 to ₦1,135.51 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of white garri increased by 1.86% from ₦1,114.72 recorded in May 2024."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber rose by 295.79% on a year-on-year basis from ₦510.77 recorded in June 2023 to ₦2,2021.55 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 52.87% from ₦1, 322.36 recorded in May 2024 to 2,021.55 in June 2024.”

On state profile analysis, the report showed that in June 2024, the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans was recorded in Kogi at ₦3,006.43, while the lowest was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,336.11. It said that Abuja recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomato at ₦3,992.61, while the lowest was recorded in Kebbi at ₦1,200.

The NBS said that the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber was recorded in Lagos at ₦3,376.54, while the lowest price was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,100. According to the report, Gombe recorded the highest average price of 1kg of white garri at ₦1,619.27, while the lowest was reported in Taraba at ₦900.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of brown beans was highest in the North-Central at ₦2,923.45, followed by the South-South at ₦2,630.03.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The lowest price was recorded in the North-West at ₦1,647.03.”

The South-West and South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomatoes at ₦3,261.84 and ₦2,852.59, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-West at ₦1,411.16. The report said that the South-West recorded the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber costing ₦2,745.80, followed by the North-Central at ₦2,440.35, while the North-West recorded the lowest price at ₦1,238.49.

The NBS said also that the southwest and the northeast recorded the highest average price of 1kg of white garri at ₦1,199.62 and ₦1,155.63, respectively.

“The North-Central recorded the lowest price of 1kg of white garri at ₦1,055.87.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government in a bid to address the incessant increase in food prices and ensure food security recently granted a 150-day duty-free import window for food commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspended duty tariffs and taxes will be on the importation of certain food items across the land and sea borders which include maize, cowpeas, wheat, and husked brown rice.

However, experts have suggested more sustainable measures such as addressing the issue of insecurity, foreign exchange and transportation costs to address the soaring food prices and ensure food security.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Prices of beans, tomatoes, and other food items surge in June 2024

Prices of beans, tomatoes, and other food items surge in June 2024

How QShop is changing the E-commerce game for Nigerian small businesses

How QShop is changing the E-commerce game for Nigerian small businesses

10 African countries with the lowest number of internet users in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest number of internet users in 2024

9 African countries with the highest average monthly net salary

9 African countries with the highest average monthly net salary

Cardoso-led CBN raises interest rate by 50 basis points

Cardoso-led CBN raises interest rate by 50 basis points

Rack Centre, others canvass for the use of waste to generate energy

Rack Centre, others canvass for the use of waste to generate energy

MTN, Piggyvest, Flutterwave, Kuda named top fintech companies in CNBC’s 2024 ranking

MTN, Piggyvest, Flutterwave, Kuda named top fintech companies in CNBC’s 2024 ranking

Breaking News: UAE considering slashing Visa/DVN fees for Nigerians

Breaking News: UAE considering slashing Visa/DVN fees for Nigerians

10 poorest countries in the world in 2024

10 poorest countries in the world in 2024

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Segment Executive, Children and Youth banking, United Bank for Africa (UBA)Plc, Ozioma Obi; Head, Retail Products and Sales, UBA, Prince Ayewoh; Head, Segment / Channel Marketing, UBA Plc, Femi Osobajo and Segment Executive, Retail, Chinyere Obi, UBA Plc, at the official Launch of UBA Legacy Promo, held in Lagos on Saturday, designed to reward customers in commemoration of the banks 75th anniversary

UBA to reward customers in bumper style to commemorate 75th anniversary

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstück

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstück

Jameson Unboxing: Another step towards sustainability

Jameson Unboxing: Another step towards sustainability

What makes an e-commerce business successful?

What makes an e-commerce business successful?