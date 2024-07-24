Prices of beans, tomatoes, and other food items surge in June 2024

The NBS said this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for June 2024 released in Abuja on Tuesday. The report said that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 252.13% from ₦651.12 recorded in June 2023 to ₦2,292.76 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of brown beans increased by 14.11% in June from the ₦2,009.23 recorded in May 2024.”

It said that the average price of 1kg of tomatoes increased by 320.67% on a year-on-year basis from ₦547.28 recorded in June 2023 to ₦2,302.26 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of tomatoes increased by 55.97% from the ₦1,479.69 recorded in May 2024.”

The report said that the average price of Irish potatoes increased by 288.50% on a year-on-year basis from ₦623.75 in June 2023 to ₦2,423.27 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 51.92% from the ₦1,595.07 recorded in May 2024.”

The NBS said that the average price of 1kg of white garri rose by 181.66% on a year-on-year basis from ₦403.15 in June 2023 to ₦1,135.51 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of white garri increased by 1.86% from ₦1,114.72 recorded in May 2024."

In addition, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber rose by 295.79% on a year-on-year basis from ₦510.77 recorded in June 2023 to ₦2,2021.55 in June 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 52.87% from ₦1, 322.36 recorded in May 2024 to 2,021.55 in June 2024.”

On state profile analysis, the report showed that in June 2024, the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans was recorded in Kogi at ₦3,006.43, while the lowest was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,336.11. It said that Abuja recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomato at ₦3,992.61, while the lowest was recorded in Kebbi at ₦1,200.

The NBS said that the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber was recorded in Lagos at ₦3,376.54, while the lowest price was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,100. According to the report, Gombe recorded the highest average price of 1kg of white garri at ₦1,619.27, while the lowest was reported in Taraba at ₦900.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of brown beans was highest in the North-Central at ₦2,923.45, followed by the South-South at ₦2,630.03.

“The lowest price was recorded in the North-West at ₦1,647.03.”

The South-West and South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomatoes at ₦3,261.84 and ₦2,852.59, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-West at ₦1,411.16. The report said that the South-West recorded the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber costing ₦2,745.80, followed by the North-Central at ₦2,440.35, while the North-West recorded the lowest price at ₦1,238.49.

The NBS said also that the southwest and the northeast recorded the highest average price of 1kg of white garri at ₦1,199.62 and ₦1,155.63, respectively.

“The North-Central recorded the lowest price of 1kg of white garri at ₦1,055.87.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government in a bid to address the incessant increase in food prices and ensure food security recently granted a 150-day duty-free import window for food commodities.

The suspended duty tariffs and taxes will be on the importation of certain food items across the land and sea borders which include maize, cowpeas, wheat, and husked brown rice.