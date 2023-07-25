ADVERTISEMENT
Party like a star as TECNO brings the fun to BBnaija Season 8 - Win big

Get ready to rock and roll for the ultimate BBNaija All-Stars experience with TECNO!
Get ready to rock and roll for the ultimate BBNaija All-Stars experience with TECNO!

This excitement is made more palpable as TECNO is for the third consecutive season joining the fun and there are a lot of surprises for all the fabulous fans out there. Brace yourselves for an electrifying experience filled with jaw-dropping prizes and the trendiest gift items throughout the season!!!

Former BBNaija Housemates at TECNO’s Booth during the BBNaija Season 8 opening ceremony
Former BBNaija Housemates at TECNO's Booth during the BBNaija Season 8 opening ceremony

At TECNO, we totally dig our groovy fans, and we're going all out to make this BBNaija All-Stars season a total blast for each and every one of you! This season promises a series of weekly engagement activities that will keep you pumped and give you the chance to score some seriously rad rewards!

Be part of the buzz as you share your thoughts on BBNaija All-Stars and TECNO on Twitter and other social media platforms using #BBNaijaxTECNO. By doing so, you can win amazing prizes like airtime and cash prizes! Stay in the loop, join the convo, and watch out for the weekly winning spree!

Every week, we'll be on the lookout for the top 10 buzzy fans with the highest number of tweets about BBNaija All-Stars and TECNO. And guess what? Each of these groovy peeps will get a fab ₦5000 worth of airtime! Talk about staying connected and keeping the good vibes rolling, thanks to TECNO!

But that's not all, folks! Get ready to unleash your inner oracle! Each week, TECNO is hosting an engagement bonanza on social media pages. It's your time to shine, and you could win some seriously hip ₦5000 worth of airtime! All you gotta do is take part in activities like predicting the Head of House (HOH) winner or saving your fave housemate! Time to drop those predictions like it's hot!

Whether you're a BBNaija All-Stars megafan or a tech-savvy trendsetter, TECNO got something that'll blow your mind!

So, let's rock and roll for the ultimate BBNaija All-Stars experience with TECNO! Tune in to your fave reality show, get in on the hype, and snag some great prizes along the way. Together, we'll make this BBNaija All-Stars All-Stars season an absolute blast! Stay glued to TECNO’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for all the latest scoops, surprises, and exclusive content.

