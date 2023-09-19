PalmPay recognised as most outstanding payment platform in Nigeria

The award was conferred on the payment platform at Marketing Edge’s 20th anniversary and awards ceremony over the weekend.

The award is said to be in recognition of “PalmPay’s exceptional contribution” to the fintech industry and its commitment to providing users with accessible, innovative and reliable payment solutions across the country.

Speaking on the award, Chika Nwosu, the Managing Director of PalmPay, said the award underscores the company's efforts to revolutionise the payment landscape in Nigeria.

“We are delighted to receive this award because it is indeed a testament to the great strides of PalmPay in Nigeria. This award underscores the team’s efforts in revolutionizing the payment landscape and ensuring that PalmPay remains at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and user experience. PalmPay is set to revolutionize the banking experience by offering a dynamic and rewarding experience to drive financial inclusion,” Nwosu said.

The award organisers explained that PalmPay was selected as the most outstanding payment platform based on its dedication to delivering secure, convenient, and efficient payment services to its over 25 million users, 400,000 merchants and 500,000 agents across Nigeria.

PalmPay’s success according to Marketing Edge stemmed from its user-centric approach, continuous product enhancements, and commitment to staying ahead of industry trends. The platform offers a seamless and reliable payment experience, allowing users to make transactions, pay bills, transfer funds, and access a range of financial services effortlessly.

“This award marks a significant milestone for PalmPay, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in the fintech ecosystem,” Nwosu said.