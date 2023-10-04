ADVERTISEMENT
Oraimo: Top 100 most admired smart accessory brand in Africa

Key factor that sets Oraimo apart is its tenacity in developing exclusive technologies that enhance the user experience.
Brand Africa, in collaboration with Geopoll, Kantar, and Brand Leadership, recently published the Brand Africa 100 2023. The report presents the most comprehensive ranking of the most admired brands across the African continent. The inclusion of Mobile accessories Giant, oraimo; reiterates the company’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries and delivering cutting-edge products to its customers.

With a massive global reach spanning 60+ countries and a wide range of product portfolios, one of the key factors that set Oraimo apart from its competitors is its tenacity in developing exclusive technologies that enhance the user experience. Two notable examples are AnifastTM and Heavybass. AnifastTM technology ensures fast and efficient charging, allowing users to power up their devices in no time. On the other hand, Heavy bass technology delivers immersive sound quality, elevating the audio experience to new heights.

By consistently investing in research and development, oraimo continues to introduce groundbreaking products that cater to the evolving needs of tech-savvy consumers. The brand's dedication to innovation has not only earned them a prominent place in the global market but also solidified their position as a leader in Africa's Mobile technology industry.

The company is devoted to offering high-quality products that will stand the test of time to a diversified consumer base in the mobile accessories market. Recently, the company upgraded most of its devices with improved product designs, longer battery life, and a larger voltage range in power. It has AniShield Technology for unstable power and Multi-Protection, establishing the brand as a market leader in offering cutting-edge products.

Oraimo Nigeria has received several honours, including Africa's Best Mobile Product Company Support of Fintech Services in 2021 and The Red Dot Award in 2023. CNET recommends the oraimo Circlet as the best jogging earphones for 2023. The renowned iF Design International Award in the Product Design category 2022 went to oraimo's FreePods Pro, which beat off almost 11,000 other companies and products from 57 different nations.

One of oraimo's standout offerings, the oraimo FreePods, has garnered immense popularity in the market. With an impressive sales record of around 2 million pieces, these wireless earbuds have revolutionized the audio experience for countless users worldwide. The sleek design, superior sound quality, and seamless connectivity make them a favourite choice for music enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals alike.

Additionally, oraimo's power banks have also made a significant impact on consumers. With over 8.5 million units sold in recent years, these power banks have established themselves as reliable companions for those constantly on the go. Their durability, high-capacity charging capabilities, and compatibility with various devices have solidified oraimo's position as a leader in this space.

Furthermore, the brand has a strong presence on the international scene; its wearable technology is unmatched globally. Its smartwatches have gained popularity for their sleek designs and advanced features. Their commitment to innovation has resulted in being recognized as the number one choice for true wireless stereo (TWS) solutions and smartwatches.

The oraimo e-shop sells unique oraimo items, provides door-to-door delivery, and offers exclusive discounts to loyal consumers. In collaboration with Africa's largest after-sales service centre, Carlcare, the brand also offers a one-year guarantee on its products and has a return policy for product defects.

Whether it's through their impressive innovative product range or their commitment to customer satisfaction, oraimo continues to make waves in the industry. As they push forward with their innovative approach and trailblazing technologies, consumers can expect nothing less than exceptional quality and unparalleled performance from this remarkable brand.

As the brand expands its product portfolio and strengthens its presence across various markets, trusted by over 200 million users, customers can expect even more exciting advancements that will further revolutionize their tech experience. With oraimo at the forefront of innovation, it is clear why they have secured their spot among the world's most forward-thinking brands.

---

