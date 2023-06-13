oraimo marks 3rd e-Shop anniversary with massive sales, discounts for fans

This remarkable milestone marks three years of providing exceptional service and high-quality mobile accessories to its loyal customers across Nigeria.

To express gratitude for the continued support and patronage, oraimo Nigeria e-Shop has curated an extraordinary anniversary event, featuring a plethora of exciting discounts, exclusive offers, and special gifts for its dedicated fans.

The event will start from June 6 till June 20, 2023, and customers nationwide will be able to take advantage of amazing offers on the company’s official website: ng.oraimo.com

This online shopping spree which is themed "oraimo Green Rush" is the go-to destination for digital-forward individuals who want to power up their devices in shopping extravaganza like never before.

With mouth-watering discounts and amazing deals, this is no doubt the biggest sales festival of the year.

The oraimo Green Rush is designed to allow fans unleash your inner trendsetter, giving a rare opportunities to buy their favourite oraimo products at affordable prices via the official oraimo website.

Customers especially the oraimo O'Fans are excited about this event because it shows that oraimo Nigeria listens to their opinions/suggestions as they engage and win freebies on WhatsApp every week.

During the first week (June 6 to 13) of the anniversary celebration, fans can get up to 50% in different product categories depending on the volume of purchase.

For orders above ₦‎10,000, customers will get ₦‎800 off; orders above ₦‎20,000 will get ₦‎1,800 off; while orders above ₦‎30,000 will get ₦‎2,800 off. In addition, fans would also enjoy coupons and free gifts during the spin to win games at a lucky draw.

There will also be flash sales for selected oraimo flagship products such as the FreePods Pro; during the Green Rush on June 8 at 5 pm, customers can pay ₦‎26,900 for 30 pieces instead of ₦41, 500 as currently sold in the market.

The second week of the oraimo Green Rush between June 13 and 20, for orders above ₦10,000; customers will get ₦800 off, while orders above ₦40, 000.

There will be flash sales, on Wednesday, June 15: customers can enjoy flash sales for ₦16,500 for the oraimo Watch 2 Pro instead of ₦30, 500 as sold currently in the market.

The oraimo Green Rush anniversary sales presents an opportunity for the smart accessories producers to appreciate their dedicated customers for their unwavering support over the years and also express their gratitude for their loyal patronage over the years.

From high-performance headphones and power banks to trendy smart watches and lifestyle products, the anniversary sales offer the occasion to embrace the future of technology and flex their wallets to access smart life at irresistible prices.

The two-week third e-shop anniversary festival marks three years of innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction for the leading brand in mobile accessories and technology. oraimo Nigeria has been dedicated to providing cutting-edge products that enhance the digital lifestyles of millions across the world.

As oraimo Nigeria e-Shop commemorates its third anniversary, it invites its esteemed O'Fans to join in the festivities and take advantage of the massive discounts, exclusive offers, and special gifts that await them.

This celebration attests to the brand's commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and its unwavering dedication to providing top-notch mobile accessories in Nigeria.

By continually innovating and connecting with its fanbase, oraimo Nigeria e-Shop reaffirms its position as the go-to destination for quality and premium mobile accessories.