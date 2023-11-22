ADVERTISEMENT
Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, triumphs as winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

L-R: Managing Director/CEO , United Bank for Africa(UBA) Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta; winner, 2023 UBA National Essay Competition and Student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Adaeze Onaro and Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba
Her exuberant declaration, "Yes!!! I won!! I did it!!!," echoed through the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA House during the Grand Finale. Adaeze's victory marked a historic moment as the first of three girls to claim the top prizes in a competition that attracted nearly 12,000 entries from Senior Secondary School students across Nigeria, out of which 12 finalists were initially selected.

Following the second essay written by the 12 selected finalists, Adaeze emerged winner, and secured a prestigious scholarship worth ₦5 million to pursue her studies in any African university of her choice, along with a modern laptop and other prizes. Her elation and gratitude were evident as she expressed, "This opportunity has changed my life, and I really appreciate the UBA and the UBA Foundation for this."

L-R: Managing Director/CEO , United Bank for Africa(UBA) Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta; 3rd Prize winner, 2023 UBA National Essay Competition and Student of Queens College Yaba, Chukwuka-Okoh Naomi Chizaram; 2nd Prize winner and student of Sweet Haven High School, Khadijah Abdulhameed ; Grand Prize winner, and Student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Adaeze Onaro and Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba
L-R: Managing Director/CEO , United Bank for Africa(UBA) Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta; 3rd Prize winner, 2023 UBA National Essay Competition and Student of Queens College Yaba, Chukwuka-Okoh Naomi Chizaram ; Grand Prize winner, and Student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Adaeze Onaro; 2nd Prize winner and student of Sweet Haven High School, Khadijah Abdulhameed ; Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba and Executive Director/CEO, UBA Africa
The UBA Foundation's commitment to fostering education and transforming lives was further underscored through constant mentoring that Adaeze will receive throughout her educational journey.

Abdulhameed Khadijah Husna of Sweet Haven High School, Kano State, clinched the second prize -a ₦3 million educational grant, a laptop, and additional prizes. Meanwhile, Chukwuma-Okoh Naomi from Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, secured the third prize, which included a ₦2.5 million grant and a brand-new laptop. The remaining nine finalists, which included two boys, were not left empty-handed, receiving brand new laptops and consolation prizes.

L-R: Managing Director/CEO , United Bank for Africa(UBA) Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta; Mother of Winner, 2023, National Essay Competition, Veronica Anaro; Grand Prize winner, and Student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Adaeze Onaro and Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba
L-R: Managing Director/CEO, United Bank for Africa(UBA) Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta; Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba; Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, UBA; 3rd Prize winner, 2023 UBA National Essay Competition and Student of Queens College Yaba, Student of Queens College Yaba, Chukwuka-Okoh Naomi Chizaram ; Grand Prize winner, and Student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Adaeze Onaro and 2nd Prize winner, student of Sweet Haven High School, Khadijah Abdulhameed
UBA's Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, emphasised the bank's unwavering commitment to youth empowerment. He stated, "UBA is proud to be associated with this event. Annually, we put aside a percentage of our profits to change lives, and we are committed to doing this annually." The National Essay Competition has become a pivotal platform for promoting education, literacy, and critical thinking among Nigerian youth, making a positive impact on their lives and society at large," Alawuba said.

The Managing Director/CEO of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, who commended the winners for their exceptional brilliance and encouraged those who did not secure top positions to view it as a challenge for improvement.

She highlighted the Foundation's dedication to extending this impactful competition to other African countries, reinforcing its commitment to socio-economic betterment through initiatives in Education, Environment, Economic Empowerment, and Special Projects.

“It is important to note at this point that this same competition is being replicated in some other African countries where UBA operates such as Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Senegal, Uganda, Cote D’Ivoire. Other countries like Zambia, Gabon, Chad and Benin Republic have plans to conduct the NEC in the first quarter of 2024,” Atta said.

UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, Environment, Economic Empowerment and Special Projects.

