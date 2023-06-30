ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

NPPAN urges FG to set up palm oil markets to tackle adulteration

News Agency Of Nigeria

National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), has urged the Federal Government to collaborate with it to establish palm oil markets to checkmate adulteration of oil.

NPPAN urges FG to set up palm oil markets to tackle adulteration
NPPAN urges FG to set up palm oil markets to tackle adulteration

Recommended articles

Inyang advised government to install testing and grading equipment at the markets to enable the association test every oil brought in for sales. He also called for the issuance of certificates to the seller or the farmer that brought such oil.

We need to grade the oil to know which is Technical Palm Oil (TPO), Special Palm Oil (SPO), Crude Palm Oil (CPO).

“This will put Nigeria on the front burner of who have done something in order to grade palm oil,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iyang identified the measure as a way forward to curtail palm oil adulteration and nip the menace in the bud.

In curtailing the menace of palm oil adulteration in the country, we are proposing to government to work with us, we have designed a model.

“Government should set up palm oil market and work with us, install testing and grading equipment at the markets for us to test every oil that is being brought to the market for sale.

“When we have palm oil market we will be able to know whether the oil is adulterated or not, ” he said.

The president said the association had already designed documents and template to work with government. He said while the association would provide logistics, it needed the collaboration of government through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inyang suggested that security agents should search rural markets, where adulteration takes place as well as oil depots where they mix them with things harmful to human health.

“So we have the template and we need the support and collaboration of the government. It is our industry but we cannot do it on our own it cost so much,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The IMF grants a $203.3 Million loan to boost DRC's foreign exchange reserves

The IMF grants a $203.3 Million loan to boost DRC's foreign exchange reserves

Lekki Deep Seaport welcomes Rimbaud as first transshipment vessel

Lekki Deep Seaport welcomes Rimbaud as first transshipment vessel

NPPAN urges FG to set up palm oil markets to tackle adulteration

NPPAN urges FG to set up palm oil markets to tackle adulteration

Ex-MOMAN boss cautions against speculation over petroleum pump price

Ex-MOMAN boss cautions against speculation over petroleum pump price

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far

FG saves ₦400b in 4 weeks as subsidy removal yields positive results

FG saves ₦400b in 4 weeks as subsidy removal yields positive results

'Repair old refineries to remedy subsidy removal' - Nebuwa

'Repair old refineries to remedy subsidy removal' - Nebuwa

CORAN seeks for more investment in Nigeria

CORAN seeks for more investment in Nigeria

Uganda and South Sudan sign agreement to boost electrical commerce and socioeconomic development

Uganda and South Sudan sign agreement to boost electrical commerce and socioeconomic development

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report (Credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images)

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report

Chamswitch

ChamsSwitch certified for UnionPay Card issuing, processing to drive financial digitalisation

Mr Leke Oluwatosin CEO, LSX Integrated Agro Processing

Exploration of palm oil will increase sector’s GDP – Expert