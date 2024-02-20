ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

FG vows to use NPF, EFCC, CBN, Customs to fight people plotting naira's downfall

News Agency Of Nigeria

The EFCC has raised a 7,000-member special task force to clamp down on dollar racketeers.

Image of Nigerian police officers used for illustrative purpose [NPF]
Image of Nigerian police officers used for illustrative purpose [NPF]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Strategic Communication at ONSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mijinyawa said the recent intelligence reports had highlighted continued illicit activities within the Nigerian foreign exchange market, saying the ONSA and CBN were embarking on collaborative approach to tackle the infractions.

He said the partnership would involve a coordinated effort with key law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the primary objective of this alliance is to systematically identify, thoroughly investigate and appropriately penalise individuals and organisation involved in wrongful activities within the FX market.

"By leveraging the expertise of these agencies, we aim to deter malicious practices, protect investor interests, and promote sustainable economic growth. This joint effort underscores the commitment of the Nigerian government to improving its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework and exiting the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force.

"In addition, the efforts will make progress in ensuring a stable and transparent foreign exchange market, fostering investor confidence, and advancing the nation's economic well-being," he said.

Mijinyawa said that the CBN's proactive measures to stabilise the foreign exchange market and stimulate economic activities had been commendable.

He said the effectiveness of the initiatives was being undermined by the activities of speculators, both domestic and international, operating through various channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

These activities, according to him, is exacerbating the depreciation of the Nigerian naira and contributing to inflation and economic instability.

"Recall that, to address the exchange rate volatility, the CBN initiated a comprehensive strategy to enhance liquidity in the forex market, including unifying FX market segments, clearing outstanding FX obligations, introducing new operational mechanisms for Bureau De Change operators.

"The CBN is also enforcing the Net Open Position limit for commercial banks, and adjusting the remunerable Standing Deposit Facility cap.

"To reduce the pressure on the naira, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised a 7,000-member special task force across its 14 zonal commands to clamp down on dollar racketeers," he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC Sachet Ban: Why let facts get in the way of a good headline

NAFDAC Sachet Ban: Why let facts get in the way of a good headline

FG vows to use NPF, EFCC, CBN, Customs to fight people plotting naira's downfall

FG vows to use NPF, EFCC, CBN, Customs to fight people plotting naira's downfall

Accor's 'Africa ALL Ways on My Mind' - A journey of discovery with exclusive benefits

Accor's 'Africa ALL Ways on My Mind' - A journey of discovery with exclusive benefits

Seamless Design, Ultimate Performance: Redmi Note 13 Series redefines smartphone aesthetics

Seamless Design, Ultimate Performance: Redmi Note 13 Series redefines smartphone aesthetics

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

Nigeria not among top 11 African countries with fastest-growing economies

Nigeria not among top 11 African countries with fastest-growing economies

Ban on Sachet Alcohol: Expected impacts on Govts revenue stream, consumer’s behaviour

Ban on Sachet Alcohol: Expected impacts on Govts revenue stream, consumer’s behaviour

Customers are no longer interested in birthday cakes - Abuja bakers laments decline in patronage

Customers are no longer interested in birthday cakes - Abuja bakers laments decline in patronage

Middlemen's greed, forex fluctuation cause of hike in egg price - Poultry Association

Middlemen's greed, forex fluctuation cause of hike in egg price - Poultry Association

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Valentine's Day is set for many lovers [Gustavo Fring]

Despite rough economy, lovers in Lagos spend lavishly on Valentine's gifts

Debt-management-office [Hotels.ng]

Debt Management Office offers ₦2.5 trillion FG bonds for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

Cadbury Nigeria Plc [Nairametrics]

Cadbury Nigeria shareholders approve ₦1.14 billion increase in share capital