NNPC reports ₦3.3 trillion profit for 2023, declares ₦2.1 trillion dividend

News Agency Of Nigeria

NNPC Ltd. has declared ₦2.101 trillion as a dividend for the 2023 financial year.

Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Ltd., Alhaji Umar Ajiya [The Top10 Magazine]
Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Ltd., Alhaji Umar Ajiya who addressed newsmen on Monday on the development, said that this was the highest profit declared by the company since inception.

Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd. has declared ₦2.101 trillion as a dividend for the 2023 financial year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the profit declared by the national oil company for 2023 is over ₦1 trillion higher than the ₦2.548 trillion profit it recorded in the 2022 financial year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

NNPC reports ₦3.3 trillion profit for 2023, declares ₦2.1 trillion dividend

