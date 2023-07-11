ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria's total foreign capital inflow rises by 6.78% to $1.13bn in Q1 2023

Solomon Ekanem

Total capital importation into Nigeria in Q1 2023 rose by 6.78% from $1,060.73 million in the last quarter of 2022 (Q4) to US$1,132.65 million recorded in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

Nigeria's total foreign capital inflow rises by 6.78% to $1.13bn in Q1 2023
Nigeria's total foreign capital inflow rises by 6.78% to $1.13bn in Q1 2023

Recommended articles

The report further showed Portfolio management accounted for 57.32%, the highest source of the total capital importation during the period with $649.28 million. Other Investments accounted for 38.31% of total capital importation at $435.76 million while Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) accounted for 4.20% at $47.60 million.

Experts have identified a link between foreign capital flow (FCF) and economic growth.

Foreign capital inflow is a means of augmenting funds for domestic investment. Most African countries and other emerging economies have used this method of financial inflow to increase savings and bridge the gap in foreign exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the different sectors of the economy were separated, the banking sector recorded the highest inflow of $304.56 million, accounting for 26.89% of total capital import in Q1 2023. The Production sector came behind as it recorded $256.12 million (22.61%), in capital importation while IT Services followed with $216.06 million (19.08%).

When Capital Importation was segregated by country of origin, it was revealed that the United Kingdom led other countries as it accounted for 59.47% of total capital importation, about $673.64 million recorded in Q1 2023. The United Arab Emirates and the United States with capital importation valued at $108.28 million (9.56%) and $95.36 million (8.42%) followed behind respectively.

Comparing states that received the highest capital importation, Lagos state remained the top destination in Q1 2023 with $704.87 million, accounting for 62.23% of total capital investment in Nigeria.

28 states did not attract any capital inflows during the period while only Lagos, Abuja, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, and Niger witnessed capital inflows.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments

'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments

Africa’s first woman in space Sara Sabry highlights Africa’s need for space exploration

Africa’s first woman in space Sara Sabry highlights Africa’s need for space exploration

Nigeria's total foreign capital inflow rises by 6.78% to $1.13bn in Q1 2023

Nigeria's total foreign capital inflow rises by 6.78% to $1.13bn in Q1 2023

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

AfDB's Adesina backs Tinubu over unification of foreign exchange rate

AfDB's Adesina backs Tinubu over unification of foreign exchange rate

FG asks Kano-Maradi railway contractor to procure gas engines

FG asks Kano-Maradi railway contractor to procure gas engines

Money Africa clinches 1st position at maiden edition of NSIA Prize for Innovation

Money Africa clinches 1st position at maiden edition of NSIA Prize for Innovation

Egypt faces economic meltdown as it records its highest-ever inflation rate since 1958

Egypt faces economic meltdown as it records its highest-ever inflation rate since 1958

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk's Twitter isn't happy with the emergence of the Threads app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images]

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival app Threads

Meta's Threads poses the most formidable rival to Twitter yet [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images; Chesnot/Getty Images]

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal (TheNation)

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal