ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria's food import value increased by 121.7% to ₦1.9 trillion within 5 years

Solomon Ekanem

The value of imported agricultural products increased by 121.7% within a five-year period showing the output from Nigeria’s agricultural sector is grossly insufficient to feed the country.

Nigeria's food import value increased by 121.7% to ₦1.9 trillion within 5 years
Nigeria's food import value increased by 121.7% to ₦1.9 trillion within 5 years

Recommended articles

Some major factors have been identified as reasons for the low level of food production in the country and chief among them is the increased level of insecurity.

The areas that have been severely hit by the activities of terrorists and bandits are centred around the country’s agricultural belt, a development that has forced farmers to abandon their farmlands over fears of attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The worsening fuel crises have also affected farmers who have to pay more to transport their goods across the country while other factors like the absence of farming inputs such as seeds, herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, and the sharp increase in the price of agro machinery have forced farmers to either cut down or abandon production.

This has led to an over-dependence on food imports as the NBS data has shown the value of food imported into the country within a five-year period spiked by 121.7%. The total value of agricultural imports from 2018 to 2022 amounted to ₦6.916 trillion while total agricultural exports within the period was ₦1.997 trillion.

When the value of agricultural imports was compared against the value of agricultural exports within the review period, an agricultural trade deficit of ₦4.919 trillion was recorded.

From 2018, the import value increased from ₦857 billion to ₦959 billion in 2019; ₦1.2 trillion in 2020; ₦2 trillion in 2021; before it moderately declined to ₦1.9 trillion in 2022.

From 2018, the value of agricultural exports amounted to ₦302 billion; it recorded a slight decrease to ₦270 billion in 2019, ₦322 billion in 2020, ₦505 billion in 2021 and then ₦598 billion in 2022.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria's food import value increased by 121.7% to ₦1.9 trillion within 5 years

Nigeria's food import value increased by 121.7% to ₦1.9 trillion within 5 years

Nigerian women have the highest beauty standards across Africa, according to survey

Nigerian women have the highest beauty standards across Africa, according to survey

See the EU’s $150 billion energy projects intended to be housed in Africa

See the EU’s $150 billion energy projects intended to be housed in Africa

Nigerian banks have lost N6.03 billion ($7.8 million) in 2023 so far - see why

Nigerian banks have lost N6.03 billion ($7.8 million) in 2023 so far - see why

Best Online Casinos in South Africa for Gambling 2023: Top South African casinos updated

Best Online Casinos in South Africa for Gambling 2023: Top South African casinos updated

What is BRICS and why has Nigeria not joined yet? [Explainer]

What is BRICS and why has Nigeria not joined yet? [Explainer]

The photos from President Museveni and the First Lady’s 50th wedding anniversary celebration

The photos from President Museveni and the First Lady’s 50th wedding anniversary celebration

Best Online Casino UK 2023 - Top 5 online casinos UK reviewed

Best Online Casino UK 2023 - Top 5 online casinos UK reviewed

Kenya, Egypt overtake Nigeria in value of startup funding in H1 2023

Kenya, Egypt overtake Nigeria in value of startup funding in H1 2023

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more

Central Bank of Nigeria

CBN moves to check BDC operators as naira slumps to ₦900 per dollar

Natural Gas (Credit: Wikipedia)

FG's alternative to petrol, CNG projected to cost ₦250 per litre

Wale Edun is confident Nigeria's economy is on its way up [News Wire]

New Minister of Finance Edun vows to drive Nigeria's economy to next level