Nigeria's dollar inflow dropped by 23% YoY to $72.4 billion in 2022

This was revealed via the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN’s fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 economic report.

When compared with the FX inflow in 2021 which was $94.3 billion, there was a 23.3 percent decline and when compared with the FX inflow in 2020 ($115.6 billion), a 37.4 percent decline was also observed.

From the data, there was an inflow of $29.89 billion which came through the CBN, while a total of $42.49 billion was recovered through other autonomous sources.

A review of the total FX outflow In the same period under review (2022) showed that a total of $40.99 billion was recorded. This was a little bit lower than the figure recorded in 2021 ($41.62 billion).

With the drop in foreign direct and portfolio investments, there have been a noticeable decline in dollar inflow in Nigeria.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), capital importation declined by 20.5% to $ 5.33 billion in 2022.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria also witnessed a 33 percent drop in 2022 to $468.1 million. The figures recorded in the previous year - 2021 was $698.87 million.

Nigeria’s foreign portfolio investment also witnessed a drop of 27.9 percent as the figures dropped to $2.44 billion in the year under review. The CBN data also showed that the Apex banks’s I&E window, SME and Invisibles supplied a total of $15.27 billion to the economy.

In 2021, forex supply was $18.03 billion thus indicating a 15.3 percent drop when compared with the figures in 2022. FX supply was recorded as $22.16 billion in 2020 also indicating a 31.1 percent drop. .