Nigerian Railway Corporation records ₦1.49bn passenger revenue in Q3 2023

This is in the NBS Rail Transportation Data for Q3 and Q4 2023 released in Abuja on Thursday. The report showed that the figure increased by 108.25% compared to the ₦715.09 million generated in Q3 of 2022.

Similarly, it showed that ₦286.78 million was collected in Q3 2023 as revenue from goods/ cargos, this increased by 181.58% from ₦101.84 million received in Q3 2022.

“Other receipts grew by 1.05% in Q3 2023 from the ₦117.98 million recorded in Q3 2022.”

The report also showed that the number of rail transport passengers in Q3 2023 increased to 594,348.

“This is higher than the 500,348 recorded in Q3 2022, representing a growth rate of 18.79%.”