Nigeria to begin importing milk and coffee from Uganda

Mzee Asingwire

Former Nigerian President, His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo, revealed during his visit to Uganda that Nigeria will soon begin importing milk and coffee from the country. During his courtesy call on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Obasanjo toured Pearl Dairy Farms Limited in Mbarara City and met farmers from Kiruhura and Kazo districts.

Impressed by Uganda’s ability to produce 5.7 billion litres of milk annually, Obasanjo assured both President Museveni and local farmers of Nigeria’s interest in purchasing processed milk and coffee from Uganda. He highlighted Africa’s issue of not fully recognising its resources, pointing out that Nigeria had been importing milk from Europe despite Uganda being a leading milk exporter.

President Museveni expressed his gratitude to Obasanjo for strengthening the partnership, affirming Uganda's capacity to meet both local and international demand for milk. During the visit, Museveni, alongside First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, also inaugurated the upgraded Nshwere Church of Uganda.

Additionally, Museveni urged farmers to shift from free-range grazing to zero grazing and advised them to register their farms as businesses. Minister of State for Animal Industry, Hon. Bright Rwamirama, highlighted Uganda’s increasing export value, currently at $264.5 million, and assured farmers that the government is advancing efforts to eradicate ticks to boost milk production.

