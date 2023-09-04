Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria records 10% surge in VAT collections, reaching N781 Billion in Q2 2023 - NBS

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Nigeria records 10% surge in VAT collections, reaching N781 Billion in Q2 2023 - NBS
Nigeria records 10% surge in VAT collections, reaching N781 Billion in Q2 2023 - NBS
  • Nigeria's Q2 2023 VAT collections reached N781.35 billion, a 10.11% growth from the previous quarter.
  • Extraterritorial organizations and real estate saw the highest growth rates, while agriculture and household-related activities declined.
  • Manufacturing (29.64%), information and communication (21.19%), and financial activities (11.18%) were the top sectors contributing to VAT collections

In the second quarter of 2023, Nigeria's Value Added Tax (VAT) collections maintained their upward trend, surging to a grand total of N781.35 billion, as per the most recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Recommended articles

This outstanding achievement signifies an impressive growth rate of 10.11% when juxtaposed with the preceding quarter's VAT collections, which stood at N709.59 billion.

On the aggregate, Value Added Tax (VAT) collection for Q2 2023 was reported at N781.35 billion, indicating a substantial growth rate of 10.11% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N709.59 billion in Q1 2023.

The breakdown of these collections reveals that local payments accounted for N512.03 billion, Foreign VAT Payments amounted to N142.63 billion, and import VAT made a notable contribution of N126.69 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

When examined on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies exhibited the most substantial growth rate, surging by an impressive 212.06%. Following closely behind were real estate activities, which recorded a robust growth rate of 123.09%.

On the flip side, the activities of households as employers, as well as undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use, experienced the lowest growth rate, registering a decline of -57.06%. Additionally, agriculture, forestry, and fishing also faced a notable decrease, with a growth rate of -32.86%.

When analysing sectoral contributions during Q2 2023, the top three sectors with the largest shares were manufacturing leading the way with a substantial share of 29.64%, followed by information and communication at 21.19%, and financial and insurance activities with 11.18%.

However, activities of households as employers and undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for their own use recorded the smallest shares, each accounting for a mere 0.01%.

Following closely were water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities, as well as activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies, both contributing just 0.05%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, when assessed on a year-on-year basis, VAT collections in Q2 2023 exhibited a substantial increase of 30.19% when compared to Q2 2022.

Adekunle Agbetiloye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Upward review in cost of cooking gas hikes price to ₦745 per KG

Upward review in cost of cooking gas hikes price to ₦745 per KG

From $2M to $42M: Wasoko's success story in Rwanda sparks DR Congo expansion

From $2M to $42M: Wasoko's success story in Rwanda sparks DR Congo expansion

Nigeria and Kenya reject report that downsized their economic growth

Nigeria and Kenya reject report that downsized their economic growth

Nigeria records 10% surge in VAT collections, reaching N781 Billion in Q2 2023 - NBS

Nigeria records 10% surge in VAT collections, reaching N781 Billion in Q2 2023 - NBS

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

Nigeria’s exports to the UK saw an impressive growth of £1.4 billion in just one year

Nigeria’s exports to the UK saw an impressive growth of £1.4 billion in just one year

DRC made to feel welcome in the East African bloc as Kenya extends visa-free travel privileges

DRC made to feel welcome in the East African bloc as Kenya extends visa-free travel privileges

A report shows that Nigerians are the second-largest tech migrants in Canada

A report shows that Nigerians are the second-largest tech migrants in Canada

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

Pulse Sports

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Central-Bank-of-Nigeria-Lagos

Bank's borrowing from CBN increases by 79% to ₦12 trillion in 8 months

Mr. Chika Nwosu, MD/CEO, PalmPay giving the keynote address at the 4th Africa Financial Technology Congress. [PalmPay]

PalmPay CEO urges users to make online security top priority

Cryptocurrency, once the elusive brainchild of tech savants, has become a genuine player in global finance—transforming conventional norms and ripping up the rulebook for investment and trade.

Cryptocurrency Conundrum: Exploring the future trends and challenges

Quantum computing is a rapidly emerging field that has the potential to revolutionize various industries, including finance, healthcare, and cryptography.

Quantum Computing and the future of Bond trading