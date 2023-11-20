ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink to create jobs in Nigeria

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Elon Musk and a Starlink set.
Elon Musk and a Starlink set.
  • Nigeria has initiated discussions with Elon Musk's Starlink on setting up programs that will create jobs in Nigeria through local maintenance and production of its hardware. 
  • The discussions happened on the sideline of the ongoing International Telecommunication Union-World Radio Communication (ITU-WRC) Conference in Dubai.
  • In October, Starlink Nigeria reduced its hardware prices by 21% in its efforts to capture a larger portion of the Nigerian Internet Service Provider (ISP) market.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has initiated discussions with Elon Musk's Starlink on setting up programs that will create jobs in Nigeria through local maintenance and production of its hardware.

Recommended articles

The discussions happened on the sideline of the ongoing International Telecommunication Union-World Radio Communication (ITU-WRC) Conference in Dubai, with the Senior Director of Global Licensing and activation of SpaceX, Ryan Goodnight.

Read also: Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Sunday through his verified X handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation focused on the possibility of Starlink creating a program to certify local installers and maintenance personnel in Nigeria, and contracts with hardware startups in the country to produce Starlink's repeater boxes locally.

Excellent conversation with Ryan Goodnight, Snr. Director, Global Licensing & Activation of @SpaceX on the sidelines of ITU-WRC 23, who shared that Nigeria is their biggest market in Africa. As demand for @Starlink continues to grow in Nigeria, we discussed connecting unserved and underserved Nigerians,” he stated.

Read also: Starlink ‘fastest for broadband’ in Nigeria and Rwanda, according to survey

I also mentioned the possibility of creating thousands of new jobs in Nigeria through initiatives like a certified installer/maintenance programme for Starlink and working with hardware startups to produce repeater boxes locally.

ADVERTISEMENT

We intend to encourage every tech company to invest and deepen our tech ecosystem,” the Minister added.

The standard model of SpaceX's Starlink dish measures 11.9 inches by 20.2 inches.SpaceX
The standard model of SpaceX's Starlink dish measures 11.9 inches by 20.2 inches.SpaceX Business Insider USA

When Elon Musk’s Starlink made its debut in Nigeria in January 2023, the next-gen satellite internet service provider promised to usher in a new era of high-speed internet connectivity in Africa's most populous nation. It also promised low-latency internet to areas where it is either unreliable or inaccessible.

Read also: Elon Musk's Starlink partners with Jumia to boost fast-speed internet in Africa

In October, Starlink Nigeria reduced its hardware prices by 21% in its efforts to capture a larger portion of the Nigerian Internet Service Provider (ISP) market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this reduction, Starlink's hardware is now priced at N299,500, down from its previous rate of N378,000. However, the monthly subscription fee of N38,000 has not changed.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink to create jobs in Nigeria

Nigeria in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink to create jobs in Nigeria

Naira rises to ₦791.75/$1 at official market

Naira rises to ₦791.75/$1 at official market

Cheyi Okoaye wins NEFTI Nigeria Competition, secures coveted $5,000 grand prize

Cheyi Okoaye wins NEFTI Nigeria Competition, secures coveted $5,000 grand prize

UBA cements leadership status, crowned African Champion of the Year 2023

UBA cements leadership status, crowned African Champion of the Year 2023

Capital inflow into Nigeria’s manufacturing sector rises to $861m in H1’23

Capital inflow into Nigeria’s manufacturing sector rises to $861m in H1’23

Kwara Trade Lenda Fair: Unleashing opportunities for SMEs & driving economic growth

Kwara Trade Lenda Fair: Unleashing opportunities for SMEs & driving economic growth

Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel End of the Year promo!

Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel End of the Year promo!

Wigwe University: Pioneering Africa's first Ivy League institution

Wigwe University: Pioneering Africa's first Ivy League institution

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The EU and UK are under fire for allegedly sabotaging the tax influence of Ghana Nigeria and others

EU, UK under fire for allegedly sabotaging tax influence of Ghana, Nigeria, others

How Access Bank is revitalising Agric sector with agriculture desk

How Access Bank is revitalising Agric sector with agriculture desk

Exact amount owed by agencies were not revealed [Reuters]

Debt owed by CBN, other govt agencies for electricity supply hits ₦190 billion

debt

Niger's debt default hits $304 million under sanctions