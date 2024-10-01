ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria imported 20.30bn litres of petrol in 2023 – NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NBS stated this in its Petroleum Products Distribution Statistics for 2023 released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report said the figure of 20.30 billion litres of PMS reported in 2023 amounted to a decrease of 13.77% compared to the 23.54 billion litres recorded in 2022.

For Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel, the report said that 4.94 billion litres were imported in 2023.

“This indicated a 23. 66% increase compared to the 4.00 billion litres recorded in 2022.”

The report noted that PMS truck out stood at 20.22 billion litres in 2023, indicating a 16.96% decrease when compared to 24.35 billion litres recorded in 2022.

It said 69.71 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) were locally produced in 2023 compared to 44.68 million litres in 2022.

“The figure indicates a growth rate of 56.02% over the period.”

For diesel, the report showed that 109.39 million litres were locally produced in 2023, indicating an increase of 6.76% compared to the 102.47 million litres recorded in 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

