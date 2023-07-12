ADVERTISEMENT
NCS generates over ₦18.8bn in 6 months, Kano - Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria
NCS Area Comptroller request for the support of stakeholders to mobilise residents to stop smuggling and utilise legal means of importation and exportation of local goods.

NCS Area Comptroller, Mr Sambo Dangadima, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

We have positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved sharp practices and illegal businesses,” he said.

He said that the area command has ordered officers deployed to border posts to intensify efforts in preventing any form of smuggling.

“We are battle ready to end smuggling,” he said.

Dangadima solicited the support of traditional rulers and stakeholders in sensitising residents on the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

We have also reached out to youths in the border communities, to assist our field officers with intelligence information that will assist in curbing all forms of smuggling activities.

“The command is no go area for smugglers,” he said.

He also solicited the support of stakeholders in mobilising residents to shun smuggling and embrace legal means of imports and exports of local goods. Dangadima warned smugglers and others aiding and abetting them to desist henceforth.

