₦50 million up for grabs as MTN Best of the Streets unveils top 20

According to a statement, The CREAM Platform witnessed an overwhelming response from talented individuals nationwide, showcasing their skills and creativity. The stage is now set for the grand unveiling of the Top 20 talents discovered, marking a significant milestone in the MTN Best of the Streets contest.

The statement further said the journey has revealed an incredible pool of raw talent, with each participant passionately vying for the grand prize that could launch them into stardom.

“The dedication and passion displayed by each contestant have propelled them to this crucial stage of the competition, where the journey to stardom truly begins. “

The coveted grand prize includes a staggering ₦50 million, a car, a music video opportunity, and an EP deal, offering life-changing opportunities for the deserving winner.

Powered by collaborations among top firms like MTN Nigeria, CREAM Platform, Parallex Bank, Mikano Motors, and Create Music, the talent hunt features 20 contestants, including notable names like Sheun Natural, Kokoboy, Fazzie Lee, William, Flare, and Joy Indiana, all set to compete fiercely.

In addition to these established talents, promising newcomers such as Balo Flash, Lord Yung Zee, Don, Jaybon, Kazzim Daniels, Miya, Fabulous, Pablo, and Lil Qhuid are also in the race, aiming to seize the coveted prize money.

The organizers, in a released statement, emphasised that this unveiling is just the beginning of an incredible journey as they remain committed to discovering and showcasing the most exceptional street talents in Nigeria.

Other contestants include; Boymvgicivn, Specikinging, Ajao Temidayo, Finest Alpha, Balo Flash. The anticipation for the contest's outcome is palpable as the talents gear up for an unforgettable competition that could shape their futures in the music industry.

