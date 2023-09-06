Naira rises slightly to gain 0.39% against dollar at official rate
The naira sold for as low as ₦588 to the dollar within the day's trading.
The naira gained 0.39% compared to the ₦747.87 it exchanged for the dollar in Monday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦774.99 to the dollar on Tuesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦799.83 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading before it settled at ₦744.97.
A total of $63.60 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.
