Naira remains constant, exchanges ₦464 to dollar
The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The local currency did not change from its value on Monday, while the open indicative rate closed at ₦464.96 to the dollar on Tuesday.
An exchange rate of ₦467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦464.67.
A total of 186.02 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters' window on Tuesday
A total of 186.02 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters’ window on Tuesday
