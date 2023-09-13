Naira gains 4.1% on dollars to exchange at ₦742 per $1 on Tuesday
The naira sold for as low as ₦738 to the dollar within the day's trading.
The local currency gained by 4.06% compared to the ₦773.50 it exchanged for against the dollar on Monday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦761.24 to the dollar on Tuesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦807.15 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading before it settled at ₦742.10.
A total of $42.26 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.
