Naira gains 4.1% on dollars to exchange at ₦‎742 per $1 on Tuesday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎738 to the dollar within the day's trading.

A total of $42.26 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday [Reuters/Joe Penney]
A total of $42.26 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday [Reuters/Joe Penney]

The local currency gained by 4.06% compared to the ₦‎773.50 it exchanged for against the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎761.24 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦‎807.15 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading before it settled at ₦‎742.10.

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎738 to the dollar within the day's trading.

A total of $42.26 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

