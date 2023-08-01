ADVERTISEMENT
Naira gains 2.43% on dollar with official market exchange rate of ₦756.94/$

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎784.91 to the dollar on Monday.

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎651 to the dollar within the day’s trading (image used for illustration) [Reuters/Joe Penney]

The local currency gained 2.43% when compared with ₦‎775.76 which it exchanged for the dollar at the close of business on July 28.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎784.91 to the dollar on Monday. A spot exchange rate of ₦‎830 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦‎756.94.

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎651 to the dollar within the day’s trading. A total of $67.21 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday.

