Naira gains 2.43% on dollar with official market exchange rate of ₦756.94/$
The open indicative rate closed at ₦784.91 to the dollar on Monday.
The local currency gained 2.43% when compared with ₦775.76 which it exchanged for the dollar at the close of business on July 28.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦784.91 to the dollar on Monday. A spot exchange rate of ₦830 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦756.94.
The naira sold for as low as ₦651 to the dollar within the day’s trading. A total of $67.21 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday.
