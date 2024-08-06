Naira gains 0.61% to ₦1,607.15 per Dollar amid decline in daily turnover

Recommended articles
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), showed that the Naira gained ₦9.93.
This represents a 0.61% gain when compared to the previous trading date on August 2 when it exchanged at ₦1,617.08 to a dollar.
However, the total daily turnover reduced to 77.09 million dollars on Monday, down from 131.55 million dollars recorded on August 2. Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,620.50 and ₦1,570.00 against the dollar.