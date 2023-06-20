ADVERTISEMENT
Naira exchanges ₦‎770.38 to dollar, drops 16.19%

News Agency Of Nigeria

An exchange rate of ₦‎799 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎703.50 to the dollar on Monday [Reuters/Joe Penney]
The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎703.50 to the dollar on Monday [Reuters/Joe Penney]

The local currency showed a 16.19% decrease when compared with ₦‎663.04 it exchanged to the dollar at the close of business on June 16.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎703.50 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of ₦‎799 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦‎770.38.

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎461 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of $78.03 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday.

