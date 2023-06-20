Naira exchanges ₦770.38 to dollar, drops 16.19%
An exchange rate of ₦799 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading.
The local currency showed a 16.19% decrease when compared with ₦663.04 it exchanged to the dollar at the close of business on June 16.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦703.50 to the dollar on Monday.
An exchange rate of ₦799 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦770.38.
The naira sold for as low as ₦461 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of $78.03 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday.
