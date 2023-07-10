ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

NACCIMA hails Tinubu’s appointment as ECOWAS Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Dele Oye spoke about addressing some of the challenges confronting intra West African trade.

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

NACCIMA’s President, Mr Dele Oye, made this known via a statement on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Lagos in the aftermath of Tinubu`s emergence as the Chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc in Guinea Bissau.

Oye said the appointment was coming at a time when the ECOWAS region was positioning its member-states ready to be well integrated into African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He said that Nigeria was expected to play a vital role in the region, as well as the continent, being the largest economy in Africa.

The NACCIMA president, however, emphasised the need to address some of the challenges confronting intra West African trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that there were still several stumbling blocks preventing the free flow of goods and services within the region, such as cumbersome procedures, high cost of transportation and corruption. These issues, Oye said, had limited the growth of trade within the region thus hindering the economic prosperity of West Africans.

A lot is expected from Nigeria now more than ever in the history of the country among its peers in Africa.

“We are aware of your credentials as a seasoned politician and astute administrator with an enviable track record in governance and leadership.

“We are fully confident that you will bring your wealth of experience and expertise to bear on the challenges currently facing the region.

“We are optimistic that you will be able to tackle these issues head-on and implement policies that will facilitate the ease of doing business within the region,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expressed his commitment to supporting and collaborating with the Nigerian president in his effort to promote economic growth, trade and investment in West Africa.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NACCIMA hails Tinubu’s appointment as ECOWAS Chairman

NACCIMA hails Tinubu’s appointment as ECOWAS Chairman

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Whyte, others make Top 50 Remarkable MSME Founders in Nigeria

Whyte, others make Top 50 Remarkable MSME Founders in Nigeria

Experts caution FG on new borrowings, proffer alternative

Experts caution FG on new borrowings, proffer alternative

The inauguration of East Africa’s commercial and logistics center is less than a year away

The inauguration of East Africa’s commercial and logistics center is less than a year away

See why Nigeria has warned against doing business with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

See why Nigeria has warned against doing business with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new

The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new

Insurance company employs 30 talented graduate trainees

Insurance company employs 30 talented graduate trainees

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk's Twitter isn't happy with the emergence of the Threads app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images]

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival app Threads

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal (TheNation)

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal