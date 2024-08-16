Speed, efficiency, avoiding the rigorous boarding lines and time-consuming routine security checks are a few of the numerous reasons these world leaders for private jets.

Some companies also specialise in customising aircraft thus prompting governments, the rich and famous, to cough out millions of dollars to turn their jets into their dream flying machines.

9 most expensive presidential jets in the world

The following airlines have been described as the most expensive presidential jets as they all scream luxury in their different classes:

1. The Air Force One - $660 million

The presidential air transport fleet of the United States of America consists of two specially configured Boeing 747-200B's with the Air Force designation VC-25.

The radio call sign "Air Force One" is used any time the president is aboard either on the aircraft, or any Air Force aircraft.

2. The Airbus A380 - $600 million

This airbus was ordered by Saudi Prince, Alwaleed Bin Talal al-Saud. He commissioned this Jet which has come to be the second most expensive private jet, a bespoke Airbus A380. The jet was ordered in 2007 and according to Jet Base, the initial price tag on the jet was $400 million but an extra $200 million was invested in customising the jet

3. Airbus A340-600 - $275 million

This jet belongs to the leader of the Middle East country, Jordan. The luxurious jet is almost 76 meters large, with the latest fuel-saving technology with four light Rolls-Royce Trent 500 engines.

4. Boeing 777-300ER - $260 million

Bangladesh's Boeing 777-300ER takes its place as one of the most expensive presidential planes.

The seating is arranged to accommodate both business and economy and the plane can fly nonstop to European destinations of the Bengali President's choice

5. Airbus A340-313 - $260 million

The German official presidential aircraft otherwise referred to as "Konrad Adenauer", is used by the government for official diplomatic business and travel.

The aircraft has a 375-passenger capacity with a range of 6,000 to 9,000 nautical miles.

6. Boeing 747-430 – $220 million

The Sultan of Brunei is the owner of this majestic aircraft at a whooping $220million. A standard 747-430 costs about $200 million, but the customization and additional aesthetics on the plane almost gulped double its initial price tag to $320 million

7. Boeing 787 Dreamliner - $218 million

This jet which is now the presidential carrier of Tajikistan in central Asia was initially delivered to Mexico to serve as the country's presidential transport. Mexico's president, López Obrador upon his election, declared the plane to be an excess and sold it off to the Tajikistan government for around $92 million.

8. Airbus A340-500 - $200 million

Tunisia's luxury aircraft, the Airbus A340-500 which boasts of Rolls-Royce Trent 500 powered engines makes it to the list of the world's most expensive presidential jets.

The Jet was first obtained by the Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines before the Tunisian state acquired it. It has some of the best and most recent technology an aircraft can have.

9. The Dassault Envoy IV CC1 - $51 million