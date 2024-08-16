ADVERTISEMENT
9 most expensive presidential jets in the world

Solomon Ekanem

World leaders have numerous reasons for opting for expensive private jets.

Most expensive presidential jets in the world [Boeing Company]

Presidents and world leaders have always enjoyed the benefits that come with the offices, especially with dedicated aircraft for their transportation.

Speed, efficiency, avoiding the rigorous boarding lines and time-consuming routine security checks are a few of the numerous reasons these world leaders for private jets.

Some companies also specialise in customising aircraft thus prompting governments, the rich and famous, to cough out millions of dollars to turn their jets into their dream flying machines.

The following airlines have been described as the most expensive presidential jets as they all scream luxury in their different classes:

The presidential air transport fleet of the United States of America consists of two specially configured Boeing 747-200B's with the Air Force designation VC-25.

The radio call sign "Air Force One" is used any time the president is aboard either on the aircraft, or any Air Force aircraft.

Most expensive presidential jets in the world [Boeing Company]
This airbus was ordered by Saudi Prince, Alwaleed Bin Talal al-Saud. He commissioned this Jet which has come to be the second most expensive private jet, a bespoke Airbus A380. The jet was ordered in 2007 and according to Jet Base, the initial price tag on the jet was $400 million but an extra $200 million was invested in customising the jet

This jet belongs to the leader of the Middle East country, Jordan. The luxurious jet is almost 76 meters large, with the latest fuel-saving technology with four light Rolls-Royce Trent 500 engines.

Bangladesh's Boeing 777-300ER takes its place as one of the most expensive presidential planes.

The seating is arranged to accommodate both business and economy and the plane can fly nonstop to European destinations of the Bengali President's choice

The German official presidential aircraft otherwise referred to as "Konrad Adenauer", is used by the government for official diplomatic business and travel.

The aircraft has a 375-passenger capacity with a range of 6,000 to 9,000 nautical miles.

The Sultan of Brunei is the owner of this majestic aircraft at a whooping $220million. A standard 747-430 costs about $200 million, but the customization and additional aesthetics on the plane almost gulped double its initial price tag to $320 million

This jet which is now the presidential carrier of Tajikistan in central Asia was initially delivered to Mexico to serve as the country's presidential transport. Mexico's president, López Obrador upon his election, declared the plane to be an excess and sold it off to the Tajikistan government for around $92 million.

Tunisia's luxury aircraft, the Airbus A340-500 which boasts of Rolls-Royce Trent 500 powered engines makes it to the list of the world's most expensive presidential jets.

The Jet was first obtained by the Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines before the Tunisian state acquired it. It has some of the best and most recent technology an aircraft can have.

This French-made jet has just been purchased by the United Kingdom for King Charles and boasts a lavish interior with sleek leather armchairs and features high-tech mod cons such as WiFi, TV screens and mood lighting.

