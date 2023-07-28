ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Moniepoint kicks off the 3rd edition of Women in Tech internship

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyMoniepoint

The event, themed “Tech Dreams, Activated, was focused on welcoming the new interns into the company and equipping them with ample knowledge to spur them on their journey.
The event, themed “Tech Dreams, Activated”, was focused on welcoming the new interns into the company and equipping them with ample knowledge to spur them on their journey.

Recommended articles

This event brought together brilliant all-women technical minds within and outside Moniepoint, including; Adora Nwodo and Chisom Nwokwu, Software Engineers at Microsoft, and Zulumoke Oyibo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions. The event, themed “Tech Dreams, Activated”, was focused on welcoming the new interns into the company and equipping them with ample knowledge to spur them on their journey.

Held at The House in Victoria Island, Lagos, the event was a vibrant mix of career talks, interactive hands-on activities, and exciting games. It helped foster a shared sense of camaraderie, and a deep understanding of what it means to build a career in tech as a woman.

Each year since 2021, Moniepoint has had 5 women join their team to work on their products in real-time, doing impactful work in technology as they create solutions to improve the experiences for over a million businesses in emerging markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aimed at ensuring that young African women have access to build a career in technology, the 6-month long internship has seen women join the company in full-time roles after the internship period.

This year 5 women have been accepted via the internship to join Moniepoint in 4 roles; System Administration, Quality Assurance, Frontend engineering and Product management.

Each woman will receive direct mentorship during the internship. Other perks include; a salary, work tools, merch, the opportunity to work on live projects during the internship and an offer of full-time employment depending on assessment after the internship.

“It is important to us to not just build the tech talent pipeline across Africa, but to create the pathway for full-time careers in the industry. Beyond just exploring roles in tech, statistics also show a trend of women having shorter career spans in the industry.

Past interns now hold key roles in our Engineering team, with a couple of them in other markets in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, apart from just providing entry points, consciously creating a system that encourages women to stay in these roles is necessary. This is where the Moniepoint Women-In-Tech internship stands out.” Said Chinaza Nduka-Dike, Head of People Operations at Moniepoint.

---

#FeaturebyMoniepoint

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moniepoint kicks off the 3rd edition of Women in Tech internship

Moniepoint kicks off the 3rd edition of Women in Tech internship

Africa's smartest cities: Top countries embracing urbanisation and technology

Africa's smartest cities: Top countries embracing urbanisation and technology

$100 Google Play Giftcard to Naira today

$100 Google Play Giftcard to Naira today

Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe battle for stock market glory according to latest reports

Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe battle for stock market glory according to latest reports

Kenya may be experiencing a surge in false identification cases

Kenya may be experiencing a surge in false identification cases

Brain Teaser Tips: How to boost your intelligence while playing games

Brain Teaser Tips: How to boost your intelligence while playing games

AI in Insurance: Automating claims and risk assessment for a smarter future

AI in Insurance: Automating claims and risk assessment for a smarter future

Putin defies Western sanctions, commits to free grain supply to Africa

Putin defies Western sanctions, commits to free grain supply to Africa

Novo Health Africa introduces Novo Apoyo to improve access to healthcare

Novo Health Africa introduces Novo Apoyo to improve access to healthcare

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

CBN lifts ban on Bamboo, Nairabet, AbokiFX, 437 accounts

Nigeria's ₦617 PMS price is 68% lower than global petrol prices - Report

Nigeria's ₦617 PMS price is 68% lower than global petrol prices - Report

QNET collaborates with stakeholders and partners like Transblue Limited in Nigeria with ethical business practices reiterating their commitment to transparency and compliance in representing QNET in Nigeria while maintaining the company's reputation as a genuine and ethical direct-selling entity.

Qnet stands with legal authorities in Nasarawa arrests, championing transparency, accountability

L-R: Head, Brands and Marketing Communications, Airtel Nigeria, Omobolanle Osotule; Nancy Charles-Egwu; Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja; Morolake Lawal; and Moses Efe Imafidon, at the presentation of cash prizes to the top winners of the ‘Imagine with Airtel’ Competition, on Thursday, 13th July 2023, at Airtel Headquarters, Lagos.

10 winners claim prizes in 'Imagine with Airtel' competition