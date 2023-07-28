Moniepoint kicks off the 3rd edition of Women in Tech internship

This event brought together brilliant all-women technical minds within and outside Moniepoint, including; Adora Nwodo and Chisom Nwokwu, Software Engineers at Microsoft, and Zulumoke Oyibo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions. The event, themed “Tech Dreams, Activated”, was focused on welcoming the new interns into the company and equipping them with ample knowledge to spur them on their journey.

Held at The House in Victoria Island, Lagos, the event was a vibrant mix of career talks, interactive hands-on activities, and exciting games. It helped foster a shared sense of camaraderie, and a deep understanding of what it means to build a career in tech as a woman.

Each year since 2021, Moniepoint has had 5 women join their team to work on their products in real-time, doing impactful work in technology as they create solutions to improve the experiences for over a million businesses in emerging markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aimed at ensuring that young African women have access to build a career in technology, the 6-month long internship has seen women join the company in full-time roles after the internship period.

This year 5 women have been accepted via the internship to join Moniepoint in 4 roles; System Administration, Quality Assurance, Frontend engineering and Product management.

Each woman will receive direct mentorship during the internship. Other perks include; a salary, work tools, merch, the opportunity to work on live projects during the internship and an offer of full-time employment depending on assessment after the internship.

“It is important to us to not just build the tech talent pipeline across Africa, but to create the pathway for full-time careers in the industry. Beyond just exploring roles in tech, statistics also show a trend of women having shorter career spans in the industry.

Past interns now hold key roles in our Engineering team, with a couple of them in other markets in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, apart from just providing entry points, consciously creating a system that encourages women to stay in these roles is necessary. This is where the Moniepoint Women-In-Tech internship stands out.” Said Chinaza Nduka-Dike, Head of People Operations at Moniepoint.

---