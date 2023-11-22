ADVERTISEMENT
LUCA Visage sets to celebrate 10 years of SCAVOLINI in Nigeria

The renowned Nigeria’s leading interior architecture company is hosting the Crème de la Crème of the society to an exclusive event on Sunday, 26 November 2023, celebrating the ten years of the SCAVOLINI brand in Nigeria.

It is a double celebration as LUCA Visage is also marking its 15th anniversary as a leading player in the Nigerian interior design industry.

The event, which is strictly by invitation, will be held at the LUCA Visage SCAVOLINI Showroom at Plot 7, Wole Olateju Crescent, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, and promises to be a luxury parade in class and elegance with the presence of A-list celebrities, leading industry players, professional chefs, social media influencers, and corporate gurus.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Luca Visage, Ayokunle Dina
The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Luca Visage, Ayokunle Dina, revealed that the event will witness the unveiling and special presentation of their brand-new collection of 40 luxurious Kitchens, Bathrooms, Wardrobes, and Living Room Systems.

According to Dina, the new collections of designer Kitchens, Bathrooms, Wardrobes, and Living Room Systems will be unveiled by the Consul General of Italy in Lagos, His Excellency, Mr. Ugo Boni.

The unveiling of these new SCAVOLINI models is a grand introduction to a world-class range of luxury lines of distinct and exclusive products designed with a touch of elegance, modernity, and excellence that spells versatility, convenience, and perfect harmony. These models are designed in collaboration with Scavolini by an elite guild of world-renown designers such as; Frabrizio Guigiaro, Gianni Pareschi, Silvano Barsacchi, Indelfonso Colombo, Michael Young, Vitorre Niolu, Rafaello Pravato, Karim Rashi, King & Miranda, Diesel Living as well as the internationally acclaimed Italian Chef, Carlo Cracco, to mention just a few.

SCAVOLINI has been making exquisite kitchens for over 60 years and has evolved from a craft business into an industrial concern.

LUCA Visage is an Interior Architecture and Execution business established in 2008. Its primary aim is to help companies and individuals design and implement ingenious yet functional homes, hospitality and business interiors that reflect their brand and lifestyle.

Over the years, the company has continued to build a reputation in the Nigerian Interior Design industry for its creative ingenuity, first-world quality, and seamless execution.

Luca Visage operates a Retail Division that provides Designer Italian Kitchens, Bathrooms, and Living Solutions through its flagship brand- SCAVOLINI, and other Italian and German brands.

The company also operates a Contract B2B Division, providing specialised and turn-key interior design, procurement, and execution services to discerning clients while embracing scale and complexity and consistently providing winning solutions.

LUCA Visage has been involved in the execution of more than 1500 units of housing in various capacities since its inception.

