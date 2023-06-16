LLF 2023: Afrexim, Bank of Industry, three others join sponsors list as Africa's biggest leather event kicks off in Lagos

The sponsorship deals between the LLF, and the sponsors are a positive development for the leather industry in Nigeria and Africa, and it has demonstrated the commitment of the sponsors to supporting the growth and development of the leather industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Set to hold on the 17th and 18th June, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) 2023 edition will host major leather designers, manufacturers, and consumers of leather products from all over the world.

In showcasing the potential of leather industry in Nigeria and Africa, the LLF 2023 themed "Staying Ahead – Creativity | Collaboration | Commitment," aims to inspire participants to push the boundaries of creativity, foster collaboration, and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence. The LLF2023 through the introduction of the LLF Accelerator Programme, an innovative mentoring and development initiative is set to help businesses to grow and scale and become more competitive in the global market.

This year’s edition also promises to be an exciting event that will showcase the best of the leather industry in Nigeria and Africa. With the support of its sponsors and the introduction of the LLF Accelerator Programme, the exclusive master class, conversations, workshops, runway, and the award ceremony. LLF 2023 is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry and inspire a new generation of leather enthusiasts. This programme will provide participants with the opportunity to learn from industry experts, receive guidance on business development, and access funding opportunities.

LLF 2023 is a great opportunity for aspiring designers to learn new skills, and network with other professionals from all over the world. The biggest Leather fair in West Africa is the best place to make your leathery dreams come true. If you’re interested in leather designs or if you’re simply looking for a creative and rewarding experience, then the Lagos Leather Fair is the place to be.

To be part of this amazing event, register here and to stay informed with real-time updates about #LLF2023

