Lilygate Hotel unveils BaseBar, redefining luxury nightlife experience in Lagos

This unveiling signifies a momentous leap in delivering a unique fusion of luxury and entertainment, catering to the discerning residents of Lagos seeking unparalleled nightlife experiences.

The grand opening event, held on Friday, the 17 November, 2023 at 2, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, was nothing short of spectacular, as the city's elite gathered to witness the inauguration of BaseBar. The night started with guests arriving at the venue, dressed in a way that spoke class.

Drinks by The Balvenie were given to guests to wet their throats, giving them a glimpse of what BaseBar is about to offer its guests. Nestled within the heart of Lagos, BaseBar has quickly become a premier destination for those seeking a respite from their hectic daily lives, offering an unparalleled ambience of relaxation, fun, and leisure.

Julius Ama Orji, CEO of Lilygate Hotel, expressed his enthusiasm for the newest addition to the Lilygate family. He stated, "BaseBar is not just a bar; it's a testament to our commitment to redefining luxury nightlife experiences in Lagos. We are excited to offer a haven where our guests can relax and unwind in an atmosphere crafted for the connoisseurs of luxury nightlife."

Furthermore, Orji Ama, Managing Director of Lilygate Hotel, echoed this sentiment, "We've carefully curated an environment that seamlessly offers people a place that speaks comfort, where they can come relax and have fun with family and friends, making them even more productive and creative. We look forward to seeing people enjoy our offerings at BaseBar."

As BaseBar sets the stage for a new era in luxury nightlife entertainment, Lilygate Hotel invites patrons to experience the reality of refinement at BaseBar; it's a lifestyle. Cheers to the beginning of a remarkable journey!

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

Jachinma Akpuche

Public Relations Manager

The YD Company.

Email: prmanager@yettyd.com

Lilygate Hotel is a beacon of luxury hospitality in Lagos, dedicated to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences. With a commitment to excellence, Lilygate Hotel continues to redefine standards in the hospitality industry.

